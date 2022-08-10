Capricorn investor slates Tullow merger plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn investor slates Tullow merger plan

An investor in Capricorn Energy has expressed its opposition to the company’s merger plan, describing it as one sided in favour of Tullow Oil.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/08/2022, 9:40 am Updated: 10/08/2022, 9:41 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergWorkers in overalls walk along yellow walkway
Workers walk along an elevated walkway on the Tullow Oil Plc Prof. John Evans Atta Mills Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

A letter from Palliser Capital, which owns more than 5% in Capricorn, said the deal lacked a meaningful strategic rationale and was a “disappointing step backwards in ESG”.

Capricorn should withdraw its support for the deal, the investor said, and carry out a meaningful review. Palliser said Capricorn could realise value of at least 330 pence per share, a 67% increase to the proposed merger plan of 197 pence.

Palliser first expressed its concerns to Capricorn on July 1, it said, and had a number of discussions with top executives.

“While we have listened carefully to and reflected deeply upon the perspectives that you have shared with us, we continue to strongly disagree with your view that the Proposed Merger represents an accretive step forward for the Company that equally benefits Capricorn and Tullow,” it said.

The deal is not a “merger of equals”, Palliser said, but a “poorly disguised nil-premium takeover of Capricorn by Tullow”. Tullow would use Capricorn’s cash balance to repay its “junk-rated creditors”, it said.

Talk of creating a “leading African energy company”, Palliser continued, is little more than a marketing ploy. There are no clear links between deepwater West Africa and onshore Egypt.

Capricorn shareholders will have 47% of the new company, while Tullow will have 53%.

Speculative turnaround

The deal is based on a bet by Capricorn management that Tullow’s opportunities have been misunderstood by the market. If Capricorn shareholders believe this, Palliser said, they can invest themselves in Tullow stock.

“Capricorn shareholders are faced with the prospect of giving up their cash to shoulder the burden of servicing this highly speculative turnaround story”, the letter said. “It is unsurprising to us that a number of equity research analysts at market-leading investment banks have similarly denounced the one-sided nature of this transaction.”

The deal also values Capricorn’s Western Desert assets at nothing, Palliser said. Capricorn paid $323 million in net cash less than 12 months ago for the package.

Palliser’s concerns on the ESG front focused on the merged company’s increased oil weighting, over gas.

The merger would be a lifeline for Tullow, Palliser said. The company would be able to pay down debt, invest in Ghana, help fund its plans in Kenya and “finally resume paying dividends”.

