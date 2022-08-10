Deal makers to deal breakers: Swala, Orca bicker over accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Deal makers to deal breakers: Swala, Orca bicker over accounts

A botched sale in Tanzania has seen Swala Oil and Gas dispute Orca Energy’s accounting process, leading to threats of legal action.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/08/2022, 4:45 pm
Orca Exploration's facility in Tanzania

Swala bought a 7.93% stake in PanAfrican Energy (PAEM) under a deal from the end of 2017, while Orca has the remaining 92.07%. Swala had planned to buy up to 40% in PAEM but dropped this in 2019.

PAEM owns PanAfrican Energy Tanzania (PAET), which began producing from the Songo Songo field in 2004.

Swala has alleged that PAET’s accounts have not been consolidated within PAEM’s. Rather, PAET’s accounts are reported direct into Orca’s accounts, the company said.

PAEM failed to provide accurate accounting of PAET from 2018 to 2021, Swala said.

Table showing revenues and cashflow from PAEM, PAET and OrcaSwala said that as a result of this its audited accounts for the financial years 2018-20 “may not reflect the true position of the investment in PAEM”.

There is also uncertainty over its 2021 accounts, Swala said, but it is working with its auditors “to narrow this uncertainty in the light of the new facts”.

Orca disputed the statement from Swala. Orca said Swala’s statement “appears to contain inaccurate and misleading statements” on PAEM and PAET.

As a result, “Orca is working closely with its legal and other advisors and intends to take any steps necessary or appropriate to address the situation, including pursuing any legal remedies available to the corporation.”

Orca said it did not plan to provide additional insight on the issue.

Slow burn

In an operational update in July, Orca noted Swala had failed to make payments under the original 2017 agreement. Swala bought the stake in PAEM with some cash and some preferred shares. The shares should pay a quarterly dividend but Orca said it had not received any of these.

Swala is supposed to buy back these preference shares or return shares in PAEM. Orca is pursuing enforcement of this redemption agreement.

Further compounding problems on the issue is a complaint from Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission (FCC) on Swala’s purchase of the 7.93% stake in PAEM.

The FCC complained that Swala and Orca had failed to notify it of the planned deal. The regulator went on to say it would issue provisional findings on the case in due course and that the companies would get the chance to respond.

Despite these regulatory issues, Orca is pushing ahead with work. The company recently awarded a 3D seismic shoot to African Geophysical Services (AGS). It aims to complete seismic on Songo Songo by the end of the year.

