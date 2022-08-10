Windfall Tax: No oil and gas firms meeting with Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Windfall Tax: No oil and gas firms meeting with Chancellor

There will be no oil and gas producers meeting with the Chancellor tomorrow, trade body OEUK has confirmed, despite reports to the contrary.
By Ryan Duff
10/08/2022, 4:46 pm Updated: 11/08/2022, 7:54 am
© Dominic Lipinski/PA Wireoil and gas meeting with chancellor
New Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi leaving 10 Downing Street, London

There will be no oil and gas producers meeting with the Chancellor tomorrow, trade body OEUK has confirmed, despite reports to the contrary.

It was reported earlier, first by The Sun, that energy firms will meet Nadhim Zahawi tomorrow on a second “full fat” windfall tax which would “close loopholes” in the energy profits levy introduced earlier this year, citing a Treasury source.

However trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has confirmed that the meeting will only involve utility companies, which includes producers of renewable energy.

No oil and gas firms will be in attendance, it confirmed.

Oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea are already liable for two separate profit-related taxes.

These include ring fenced corporation tax (currently set at 30% of profits) supplementary charge (Currently set at 10% of profits)

When the energy profits levy’s additional 25% tax is taken into account, this amounts to oil and gas companies in the UK north sea currently being taxed 65% on profits.

HM Treasury estimates that windfall tax will raise an extra £5 billion in its first year, in addition to the £7.8 billion tax ‘take’ already predicted for 2022-23.

An industry insider briefed that although extra taxation could be argued for oil and gas companies in light of record second-quarter profits, other areas of the energy sector are also making “major profits”, namely renewables.

Organised Blackouts

Today it was reported that the UK is planning for several days over the winter when cold weather may combine with gas shortages, leading to organised blackouts for industry and even households.

Under the government’s latest “reasonable worst-case scenario,” Britain could face an electricity capacity shortfall totaling about a sixth of peak demand, even after emergency coal plants have been fired up, according to people familiar with the government’s planning.

Rising cost of living

Energy bills are set to reach £4,200 by January according to the latest forecast.

Octopus Energy issued a warning to British households, encouraging people to keep an extra £500 to make it through the cold months.

Greg Jackson, chief executive of the British energy company, has a £16 billion pound plan to hand out £400 to households across the country. However, the latest reports show this will not be enough.

The Octopus boss called for assistance from the government to help the British public through the winter.

In a statement to the BBC, Mr Jackson said:  “If the £16bn package was right previously, then clearly it’s not sufficient now and we need to look at similarly significant assistance from the Government for this winter.”

Non-executive chairman of Utilita, Derek Likorish argued we need a “dramatic” increase in support of between £800 and £1,000 was needed, calling for a social tariff to help the poorest in society.

Previous talks on Windfall tax

A senior figure at HM Treasury confirmed recently that decommissioning rebates will be exempt from the windfall tax.

However, UK firms can only claim a rebate once their fields stop production, meaning they can carry back big decommissioning losses against premium taxes paid during production.

In June Rishi Sunak met with oil and gas bosses in Aberdeen and announced that companies would not be able to offset previous losses or decommissioning costs against profits subject to the levy.

In an effort to incentivise companies to invest in new oil and gas developments, the windfall tax also included a near doubling of the investment allowance.

It means firms will get 91 pence back for every £1 they spend, for a total relief rate of 91.25%.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts