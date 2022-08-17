Invictus acquires Zimbabwean basin mastery, picks next well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Invictus Energy has firmed up its control of more acreage in Zimbabwe, while also choosing a second well site, the company has announced in a release.

Under an agreement with the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe, Invictus now controls the Exclusive Prospecting Orders (EPOs) 1848 and 1849. These are adjacent to its existing SG 4571 licence.

As a result, the Australian explorer now controls the entire conventional oil and gas play fairway in the Cabora Bassa Basin, it said.