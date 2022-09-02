African ministers talk up long-term gas plans at Senegal event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

African ministers talk up long-term gas plans at Senegal event

African ministers have put the case forward for gas, both as an export commodity and a domestic enabler, with an eye on the upcoming COP27.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/09/2022, 10:06 am
Photo of Ed Reed
A caisson in the sea in one corner, with a small boat on the other side
The first caisson arrived at the GTA site, offshore Senegal and Mauritania, on July 4, 2021 Source: Petrosen

African ministers have put the case forward for gas, both as an export commodity and a domestic enabler, with an eye on the upcoming COP27.

Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua told attendees at MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power 2022 that energy demand would grow for the next 25 years.

“We cannot face this demand without gas. We need a minimal 40% of energy coming from fossil fuels over these 25 years. The question is not to stop producing oil or gas, this is the worst thing to do,” Itoua said, according to conference organiser Energy Capital & Power.

He went on to note support from the European Commission for gas. “There needs to be no more debates about gas. We need to stop wasting time discussing why gas is the solution. We need to start producing as much as we can.”

Man with tie and glasses smiles
Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima

European support also received a mention from Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

The European Union has allowed a role for gas in its plans, particularly given the pressure of moving away from Russian supplies.

While Europe does see a role for gas, the Commission has set out strict criteria for plants to continue operating. Furthermore, the body has pushed back against long-term LNG contracts.

Obiang Lima, also speaking in Senegal, argued there was a longer term role for gas, though.

“The most secure market for African producers is Africa. We need to be able to create a market. If we can export LNG to South Africa, Egypt and others, this will be long-term,” he said, in comments reported by Energy Capital & Power.

“To secure our future and reduce energy poverty, we need to create energy security.”

Human responsibility

International Gas Union secretary general Milton Catelin said access to “affordable, reliable, secure energy is a human right. But choosing the right energy mix in terms of human impact is a human responsibility.”

Catelin described gas as the “fastest available, flexible, efficient and sustainable long-term vehicle” for the energy transition. Sub-Saharan Africa’s gas resources offer “a very real opportunity for the continent to take control of its energy future”.

COP27, to be held in Egypt in November, will see a range of perspectives put forward on gas and the energy transition. COP26, in Glasgow last year, was notably anti-hydrocarbons, with oil execs avoiding the summit. Higher prices, and the invasion of Ukraine, may trigger a rethink.

The African Union in July said natural gas would have a “crucial role in expanding modern energy access”, among other options.

Senegal Minister of Petroleum and Energies Sophie Gladima told the MSGBC conference that COP26 had been a “death blow” for Africa. “But I am pleased to announce that it has not stopped us from progressing”, she said. “We must celebrate … and we must follow our own African narrative at COP27.”

The Egypt COP27 has been seen as notable in that it is likely to focus on developing countries and their needs. While there is likely to be pressure for a more pro-gas stance, it is not a done deal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts