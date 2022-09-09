Shell picks Bechtel for Egypt FEED work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell picks Bechtel for Egypt FEED work

Shell Egypt, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) and Petronas have awarded a power study to Bechtel.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/09/2022, 11:30 am Updated: 09/09/2022, 11:36 am
© Supplied by Ministry of PetroleuMan speaks on screen at conference
Shell Egypt, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) and Petronas have awarded a study to Bechtel for work in the Mediterranean Sea. Picture shows; Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla speaking at Gastech. Italy. Supplied by Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Date; 07/09/2022

Shell Egypt, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) and Petronas have awarded a power study to Bechtel.

The US contractor will carry out a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study, alongside Enppi and Petrojet. The project aims to consider a unified power system. It would link the onshore gas processing plants of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) gas fields and the Egyptian LNG (ELNG) terminal. The LNG plant is at Idku.

The plan would integrate the power systems into one, rather than two separate facilities. This would save power and reduce emissions.

Benefits would come in optimising the number of gas turbine generators and finding the most efficient mode for both plants.

“I am so proud that the oil and gas sector is contributing significantly to achieving top strategic goals: accelerating decarbonisation and economising power consumption,” Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said. “I am pleased that our partners are taking such initiatives to promote these priorities.”

Shell Egypt country chair Khaled Kacem said the plan was to drive progress through cleaner energy.

“As partners in Egypt’s journey to become a regional energy hub we are also mobilising our efforts and expertise to support the country’s energy efficiency ambitions,” Kacem said.

The official said the award was in line with a decarbonisation memorandum of understanding (MoU). Shell signed the MoU with the ministry earlier this year.

ELNG has 7.2 million tonnes per year of liquefaction capacity, in two trains.

Bechtel, Enppi and Petrojet are working in a wider programme with the ministry on decarbonising existing oil and gas facilities. The companies aim to complete the FEED this year.

