Shell picks Bechtel for Egypt FEED work

Shell Egypt, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) and Petronas have awarded a power study to Bechtel.

The US contractor will carry out a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study, alongside Enppi and Petrojet. The project aims to consider a unified power system. It would link the onshore gas processing plants of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) gas fields and the Egyptian LNG (ELNG) terminal. The LNG plant is at Idku.

The plan would integrate the power systems into one, rather than two separate facilities. This would save power and reduce emissions.

Benefits would come in optimising the number of gas turbine generators and finding the most efficient mode for both plants.

“I am so proud that the oil and gas sector is contributing significantly to achieving top strategic goals: accelerating decarbonisation and economising power consumption,” Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said. “I am pleased that our partners are taking such initiatives to promote these priorities.”

Shell Egypt country chair Khaled Kacem said the plan was to drive progress through cleaner energy.

“As partners in Egypt’s journey to become a regional energy hub we are also mobilising our efforts and expertise to support the country’s energy efficiency ambitions,” Kacem said.

The official said the award was in line with a decarbonisation memorandum of understanding (MoU). Shell signed the MoU with the ministry earlier this year.

ELNG has 7.2 million tonnes per year of liquefaction capacity, in two trains.

Bechtel, Enppi and Petrojet are working in a wider programme with the ministry on decarbonising existing oil and gas facilities. The companies aim to complete the FEED this year.