Tullow sticks to its guns on Capricorn merger, amid Ghana drilling success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Tullow sticks to its guns on Capricorn merger, amid Ghana drilling success

Tullow Oil remains committed to its merger with Egypt-focused Capricorn Energy, which has faced mounting headwinds.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/09/2022, 7:51 am Updated: 14/09/2022, 8:33 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Tullow OilWorkers in a factory.
Picture shows; Ghanaian workers at the Orsam Fabrication facility in Apowa, carrying out steel fabrication for the Jubilee South East project. . Apowa, Ghana. Supplied by Tullow Oil Date; 18/03/2022

Tullow Oil remains committed to its merger with Egypt-focused Capricorn Energy, which has faced mounting headwinds.

Tullow announced its half-year results this morning, giving CEO Rahul Dhir another opportunity to support the deal.

The company’s board “remains fully committed” to the merger, he said, with both Tullow and Capricorn’s boards recommending the current terms.

“We firmly believe that the proposed merger has the potential for material value creation by implementing a combined business plan which accelerates investment in key projects and delivers very significant synergies.”

Capricorn warned recently that it had received interest from other interested parties.

While Tullow said all the right things about its Capricorn plan, the company did exclude it from its going concern calculations.

Drilling ahead

Beyond its potential move into Egypt with Capricorn, Tullow has continued to make progress in Ghana. Indeed, drilling is going so well that the company has pushed back a decision on contracting a second rig.

Drilling began in April 2021. The work has so far provided eight new wells, six at Jubilee and two at TEN. These have an average cost of $50 million, more than 10% below the expected cost, and ahead of schedule.

However, one well drilled at Ntomme was found to hold water, although among good quality reservoirs. It will drill the second of these strategic riser base wells later this year.

The next phase of drilling at the Jubilee field will also accelerate in the fourth quarter.

Production for the first half reached 60,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with Tullow now guiding full year volumes of 60,000-64,000 boepd. Ghana contributed 43,300 boepd of this amount.

Revenue in the first half reached $846 million, up year on year from $747mn. Profit after tax was $264mn, from $93mn.

Free cash flow was negative $205mn, though two liftings after the period end provided $200mn of revenue.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts