Energean bumps up Abu Qir output

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Energean bumps up Abu Qir output

Energean has started up a new well on its Abu Qir concession, in Egypt. Abuqir Petroleum, a joint venture of Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) and Energean, has completed a new sidetrack, the NA/Q-PII#6 ST.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/09/2022, 11:04 am Updated: 23/09/2022, 11:04 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EnergeanAn FPSO moves along
Picture shows; Energean Power FPSO . En route to Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; Unknown

Energean has started up a new well on its Abu Qir concession, in Egypt. Abuqir Petroleum, a joint venture of Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) and Energean, has completed a new sidetrack, the NA/Q-PII#6 ST.

Energean said the well had started up with production of 26 million cubic feet per day of gas. It is on the existing NA/Q-PII platform, around 35 km north of the coast.

The company said the well had targeted the BKES and IKES Pliocene reservoirs. It has “significantly exceeded” Energean’s initial expectations. The well encountered an additional layer in the BKES formation, it said, boosting performance.

Energean said its Egyptian assets were a “valuable constituent of our East Mediterranean gas focused portfolio”. The company plans to continue work in the North El Amriya and North Idku (NEA/NI) and Abu Qir concessions, it said.

Energean has previously said it would drill four more infill wells on Abu Qir in 2023-24. The area produced 24,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of this year, of which 86% was gas.

The joint venture and EGPC agreed to amend the area’s production-sharing contract (PSC) in August. The renegotiation improved gas pricing for Abu Qir.

In addition to its Abu Qir work, Energean is also developing the NEA/NI project. As of the end of July, this was 72% complete, it said. Contractors have finished the subsea installation work and it was about to spud the first well.

It will tieback this new project to the Abu Qir III platform. Energean expects to reach first gas by the end of the year. The company is also nearing first gas on its Karish field, offshore Israel. It has previously guided for September or October.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts