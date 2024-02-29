Energean starts up Karish North, signs new gas deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Energean starts up Karish North, signs new gas deal

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/02/2024, 10:34 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EnergeanRed FPSO in blue waters on a sunny day
Picture shows; Energean's FPSO offshore Israel. Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; Unknown

Energean has begun producing gas at Karish North, the company said, while also celebrating the signing of an additional gas sale and purchase agreement.

Karish North began producing on February 22. The company has hooked the Karish North well up to its second gas export riser, which was installed in December.

There are now four producing wells tied in to the Energean Power FPSO.

“Energean has successfully delivered another milestone in bringing our fourth well, Karish North, to first production,” said Energean CEO Mathios Rigas. “This provides us operational flexibility and enables us to utilise the FPSO’s maximum gas capacity.”

Energean did not provide an update on the proposed second oil train, which reached final investment decision (FID) in 2021. Security woes – linked to the war in Gaza – have delayed Energean’s progress on this installation.

The company signed the new sales agreement with Eshkol Energies Generation, which is majority owned by Dalia Energy. This controls the largest privately owned power plant in Israel, Eshkol.

Under the agreement, Energean will supply initial volumes of 0.6 billion cubic metres per year. This will increase to 1 bcm per year from 2032 onwards. The deal will run for 15 years, with a total capacity of 12 bcm.

Energean said it will now supply gas to all four privatised power plants, with the addition of the Eshkol deal. The agreement, it said, would bring “competition and security of supply to the Israeli market”. The deal is worth around $2 billion over its lifetime.

“The new contract with Eshkol is a further testament to the trust in Energean from the Israeli electricity producers”, said Rigos. It is “in line with our strategy to secure long-term reliable cash flows from long-term gas contracts”.

Mediterranean expansion

Energean next expects to begin producing at a gas project in Italy with Eni. Cassiopea is due to begin producing in the summer. It will provide the Israeli company with around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to its 40% stake.

Earlier this month, Energean signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shell Egypt to co-operate on decarbonisation. Energean said it would use its carbon capture and storage (CCS) experience, gained at Prinos, to work on capturing emissions from the Idku LNG plant.

CO2 from the liquefaction facility could go to Energean’s Abu Qir concession, into a depleted reservoir.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts