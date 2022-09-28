Uganda warns off “insufferable” Europe, plans licence round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Uganda’s government struck a defiant tone at an oil conference in Kampala, warning Europe to focus on its own problems and setting out plans for a new licensing round.

The European Parliament issued a resolution in mid-September condemning the Lake Albert oil developments and in particular the export route to Tanzania.

Speaking at the Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit (UIOGS), President Yoweri Museveni said plans would go ahead.

The president called for the oil companies to take the next steps on the planned refinery and pipeline. Commenting on the European Parliament’s action, Museveni said “some of these people are insufferable. So shallow, so egocentric, so wrong. They think they know everything.”

Those who took such a stance should visit Uganda, he said. “We don’t take kindly to arrogance … the plan will be implemented according to schedule. I hope our partners join us firmly and advise them. For us, we’re moving forward with our programme.”

Those who are most responsible for carbon emissions, should be the first to take action, the president said.

Museveni had fired a broadside at the European Union earlier in September. He also issued a not so veiled threat to the project partners. “We should remember that TotalEnergies convinced me about the pipeline idea; if they choose to listen to the EU Parliament, we shall find someone else to work with,” the president said.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) Ruth Nankabirwa also spoke at UIOGS. She reiterated that the country expected to reach first oil in April 2025.

Nankabirwa cited Uganda’s National Development Plan (NDP) III, which identified the pipeline and refinery as key projects to spur productivity and economic growth.

“The ongoing developments have seen the creation of employment and business opportunities and civil works,” she said.

Licence plans

The minister said Uganda planned to launch a third licence round in March 2023, around the Lake Albert area and the Karamoja region.

“We continue to look at reserves replacement to support our ongoing projects,” permanent secretary in the MEMD Irene Batebe said. Uganda “will continue to licence new areas. We have concluded our second licence round and we should our next licence round in the coming year.”

Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) has said it expects a final investment decision (FID) on the refinery in 2023. It would then begin processing crude in 2027.