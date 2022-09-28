Uganda warns off “insufferable” Europe, plans licence round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Uganda warns off “insufferable” Europe, plans licence round

Uganda’s government struck a defiant tone at an oil conference in Kampala, warning Europe to focus on its own problems and setting out plans for a new licensing round.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/09/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Ugandan PresidencyGroup of people in masks stand on steps
Uganda's government struck a defiant tone at an oil conference in Kampala, warning Europe to focus on its own problems and setting out plans for a new licensing round. Picture shows; High ranked executives and President Museveni. Kampala. Supplied by Ugandan Presidency Date; 27/09/2022

Uganda’s government struck a defiant tone at an oil conference in Kampala, warning Europe to focus on its own problems and setting out plans for a new licensing round.

The European Parliament issued a resolution in mid-September condemning the Lake Albert oil developments and in particular the export route to Tanzania.

Speaking at the Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit (UIOGS), President Yoweri Museveni said plans would go ahead.

The president called for the oil companies to take the next steps on the planned refinery and pipeline. Commenting on the European Parliament’s action, Museveni said “some of these people are insufferable. So shallow, so egocentric, so wrong. They think they know everything.”

Those who took such a stance should visit Uganda, he said. “We don’t take kindly to arrogance … the plan will be implemented according to schedule. I hope our partners join us firmly and advise them. For us, we’re moving forward with our programme.”

Those who are most responsible for carbon emissions, should be the first to take action, the president said.

Museveni had fired a broadside at the European Union earlier in September. He also issued a not so veiled threat to the project partners. “We should remember that TotalEnergies convinced me about the pipeline idea; if they choose to listen to the EU Parliament, we shall find someone else to work with,” the president said.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) Ruth Nankabirwa also spoke at UIOGS. She reiterated that the country expected to reach first oil in April 2025.

Nankabirwa cited Uganda’s National Development Plan (NDP) III, which identified the pipeline and refinery as key projects to spur productivity and economic growth.

“The ongoing developments have seen the creation of employment and business opportunities and civil works,” she said.

Licence plans

The minister said Uganda planned to launch a third licence round in March 2023, around the Lake Albert area and the Karamoja region.

“We continue to look at reserves replacement to support our ongoing projects,” permanent secretary in the MEMD Irene Batebe said. Uganda “will continue to licence new areas. We have concluded our second licence round and we should our next licence round in the coming year.”

Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) has said it expects a final investment decision (FID) on the refinery in 2023. It would then begin processing crude in 2027.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts