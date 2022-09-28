Shell and Exxon launch sale of UK Southern North Sea assets, Reuters reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell and Exxon launch sale of UK Southern North Sea assets, Reuters reports

Supermajors Shell (LON: SHEL) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are seeking to offload a large package of North Sea assets.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/09/2022, 7:06 am Updated: 28/09/2022, 7:54 am
© Supplied by ShellShell Exxon North Sea
Shell and Exxon are looking to offload their stakes in the UK Southern North Sea, including the Bacton gas plant.

Supermajors Shell (LON: SHEL) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are seeking to offload a large package of North Sea assets.

According to Reuters, the pair have kicked off a simultaneous sale of offshore natural gas assets in the southern UK and Dutch North Sea.

The news agency quoted three industry and banking sources.

Jefferies has allegedly been hired to run the sales process, which could yield over $2 billion.

Launched earlier this month, it comes after Shell and Exxon ran initial sales processes for their British and Dutch assets.

Shell, Exxon and Jefferies declined to give a comment to Reuters.

The sale of UK assets contains Shell and Exxon’s stakes in their “British southern North Sea gas hub”, including the Clipper Leman Alpha complex, as well as the Bacton terminal in Norfolk, Reuters said.

Shell Wood NAM © Wood
The Shell Clipper asset

In July, the pair begun the process of selling their 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands.

It operates the Groningen gas field and is one of Europe’s largest and oldest natural gas production companies.

NAM has also launched the sale of its offshore assets independently, one of the sources quoted by Reuters said.

According to the news agency, the sale of the Southern North Sea and offshore NAM assets are separate, allowing for a single or multiple buyers.

They form part of the oil giants drive to remove ageing oil and gas initiatives from their portfolios in favour of new projects.

