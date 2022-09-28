Saipem wins major Baleine contracts, targeting 2023 start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Saipem wins major Baleine contracts, targeting 2023 start

Eni and Petroci have awarded two contracts for work in Cote d’Ivoire to Saipem, worth around 1 billion euros ($956 million).
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/09/2022, 9:11 am Updated: 28/09/2022, 1:47 pm
The Italian contractor will carry out work on the first phase of the Baleine project.

Eni drilled the discovery well offshore in around 1,200 metres of water in September 2021. Within five months it took final investment decision (FID).

Saipem intends to begin work in the fourth quarter of this year. Eni has said it intends to reach first oil from Baleine in the first half of 2023.

The first contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF). It also includes an onshore gas pipeline to distribute to the national grid.

Saipem will lay the offshore lines using its FDS2 vessel.

The second contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning on the Firenze FPSO vessel. This involves refurbishing of the vessel plus 10 years of operations and maintenance.

Eni has a 90% stake in the project, while state-owned Petroci has 10%. The Eni Cote d’Ivoire-Petroci consortium awarded the contract.

Foot down

It will carry out both contracts on a fast-track basis, Saipem said.

It described the award of the contracts as recognition of its role as “a contractor of excellence”. In particular, it noted the complexity of integrating drilling, engineering and construction, on- and offshore, on a fast-track basis.

Saipem has been involved in drilling on the field, through the provision of its Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels.

Eni had been using the Firenze FPSO offshore Italy, on the Aquila field. Saipem had owned the vessel, before selling it to Eni in 2013. The FPSO left the field in 2018.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi visited Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara in early September. The company provided an updated resource for Baleine, reporting it held 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of gas.

A production test on the Baleine E1X well flowed at least 12,000 barrels per day of oil. A second phase on Baleine may increase production to 150,000 bpd of oil.

Updated at 1:47 pm to correct name of contracting consortium. 

