Operators urged to be vigilant after drones spotted near North Sea platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Operators urged to be vigilant after drones spotted near North Sea platforms

Norway’s offshore watchdog has urged “increased vigilance” after unidentified drones were spotted near North Sea platforms.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/09/2022, 9:15 am Updated: 28/09/2022, 11:20 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Equinor/Ole J?rgen Bdrones North sea platforms
Drones have reportedly been seen near Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field.

Norway’s offshore watchdog has urged “increased vigilance” after unidentified drones were spotted near North Sea platforms.

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) says there has recently been a spike in the recorded number of observations of drones or aircraft on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

And the organisation has called for operators and vessel owner to keep their wits about them.

It is understood that Equinor (LON: EQNR) is one of those to have notified the PSA about drone sightings.

According to reports, unknown objects have been sighted near the Johan Sverdrup platform, while local newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad reported that one was seen near to the Heidrun platform.

Drones present a raft of potential risks as they can impacting helicopter traffic, collide with an installation, or even present a deliberate attack.

A safety zone, in which unauthorised vessels or aircraft are prohibited or restricted from remaining, transiting or operating, is in pace around all platforms on the NCS.

It tends to extend 500 metres out from the facility, and from 500, above the highest point on the platform.

Infringing a safety zone may be punishable by law.

In a letter to operators, the PSA said: “Operator companies on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) have recently given warnings/notifications of a number of observations concerning unidentified drones/aircraft close to offshore installations.

“We would urge all operators and vessel owners on the NCS to show increased vigilance, and would remind them that warning and notification of observations must be made to us pursuant to section 58 of the framework regulations on warning and notification in connection with entry into safety zones.”

The warning form the PSA comes amid a heightening of tensions between Russia and other European nations.

Images of leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were circulated far and wide yesterday, with speculation about potential sabotage.

In a subsequent statement, the PSA said: “The PSA does not wish to speculate about the causes of these leakages. Dealing with current position is up to the authorities in the respective countries. Questions concerning the protection of Norway’s national safety with regard to the pipelines must be put to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts