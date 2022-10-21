Monetise, don’t merge, shareholder tells Capricorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Monetise, don’t merge, shareholder tells Capricorn

Capricorn Energy should abandon its proposed merger with NewMed Energy and opt instead to liquidate its assets, a shareholder has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/10/2022, 7:49 am
Irenic Capital Management has a 1.5% stake in Capricorn. The shareholder said Capricorn had made the right choice in abandoning its deal with Tullow Oil, but that the new merger plan was “equally unwise and disappointing”.

The NewMed deal is “profoundly unfavourable to Capricorn shareholders”, a letter from Irenic has said. The agreement undervalues Capricorn’s assets.

Breaking Capricorn up and selling its assets would provide 40% more value than the new merger.

NewMed offered an all-share agreement that would give Capricorn shareholders 10.3% of the company, plus a special dividend of $620 million.

Irenic said the NewMed deal was worth £2.54, of which £1.65 was the dividend and £0.88 was the NewMed stake.

Liquidating Capricorn would provide £3.5 for shareholders, Irenic said. The activist said that, according to its calculations, the company’s cash holdings were worth £2.16 per share – more than the proposed special dividend.

The NewMed merger asks shareholders to “give up a meaningful chunk of its cash”. Furthermore, NewMed’s assets have a number of risks associated, that Irenic does not see from Capricorn’s portfolio.

Capricorn’s assets do not have this risk, it said. It has three contractual earn-outs. In the UK North Sea, on the Senegal asset sold to Woodside Energy and it is due to make a payment to Shell for its Egyptian assets. All told, these have a value of $221mn, the activist said.

It went on to say the Egyptian assets were worth $425mn, up from the $323mn Capricorn paid a year ago.

