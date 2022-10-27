Despite pipeline woes, Seplat on the up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Despite pipeline woes, Seplat on the up

Seplat Energy has recorded a strong increase in financial metrics, even while the company struggled to export production in the face of pipeline interruptions.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/10/2022, 8:00 am Updated: 27/10/2022, 8:06 am
The Nigerian-focused independent said EBITDA had reached $337.9 million for the first nine months of the year, up from $266.4mn for the same period in 2021.

This increase came as production dropped to 43,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the period, down from 47,820 boepd.

The company achieved an oil price of $108.25 per barrel in the nine month period, up from $67.43.

In the third quarter, total production fell to 30,253 boepd, down from 52,385 boepd in the second.

Seplat adjusted its full-year guidance down to 40,000-44,000 boepd, as a result of the pipeline and terminal outages. It said these were “materially worse” in the third quarter.

Shell declared force majeure on its Bonny terminal exports in March, shutting in production from Seplat’s Jisike field, on OML 53.

Heritage Energy declared force majeure on the Trans Forcados Pipeline in July, owing to loading problems at the Forcados terminal in July. This had an impact on Seplat’s exports from OML 4, 38, 40 and 41, and OPL 283.

The operator brought the Forcados system back online in October.

Seplat also noted “unprecedented levels of crude oil theft through illegal connections to pipelines across the Niger Delta”.

Company CEO Roger Brown said the quarter had been “unusually challenging” for the country’s oil and gas industry. Despite this, he said, Seplat demonstrated its resilience.

“The Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline has been operational since August and we have had our first oil export this month,” he said. The fourth quarter will provide some improvement in exports, he continued.

Deal woes

“We are working closely with all the relevant stakeholders on our transformational acquisition” of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), Brown continued. He said the company was confident that the deal to buy ExxonMobil’s onshore unit “will be brought to a successful conclusion in accordance with the law”.

Seplat struck the deal in February this year to buy MPNU. Following some political uncertainty, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has said it intends to buy this asset instead.

