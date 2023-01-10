Apex buys into Eni’s Western Desert operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Apex buys into Eni’s Western Desert operations

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/01/2023, 9:35 am
Eni in Egypt

Apex International Energy has struck a deal with Eni to buy into six concessions in Egypt’s Western Desert, increasing its production to 11,500 barrels per day.

Apex has bought into four already, with another two coming after parliamentary approval for licence extensions. The company expects this in the first quarter of 2023.

Apex did not announce what it was paying for the licences. Mauritius Commercial Bank arranged some financing for the deal through a senior secured borrowing base.

Eni is working with Apex at the East Siwa block, said Apex president and CEO Thomas Maher. “Given the strongly complementary nature of our Western Desert operations, we look forward to a closer collaboration to deliver strong operational, cost and resource upside benefits,” he said.

It has struck the deals with IEOC Production, an Eni subsidiary.

IEOC and Apex won the East Siwa block recently, with 50% each. Parliament is due to approve the licence and it will sign it into law in the second quarter of the year. The companies will explore the block together, with Apex as operator.

The licences already transferred are Ras Qattara, West El Razzak and East Kanayis. Apex will acquire the West Abu Gharadig concession, following an extension. The company will operate the blocks through Farah Petroleum.

It also acquired a 25% stake in the East Obaiyed concession and will acquire 25% in South West Meleiha, following an extension. IEOC will continue as operator of the latter.

Strategic growth

The Faramid development lease, on East Obaiyed, is due to begin producing in the second quarter of the year. This will be Apex’s first gas production. IEOC has made two gas discoveries on the area.

Following the deal, Apex will have stakes in eight Western Desert blocks, covering 4,100 square km. It will operate six of the eight and will be working with IEOC on three.

In addition to the upstream move, Apex will also acquire control over some pipeline and infrastructure assets.

Apex chairman and founder Roger Plank said acquiring six concessions was a “significant step” in the company’s plans. It intends to become a “leading independent Western Desert exploration and production company”, he said.

“We look forward to commencing Apex’s first gas production in 2023 and becoming part of the exciting Egyptian natural gas success story,” he continued. Plank noted support from the Egyptian authorities for gas, with local demand, and exports to Europe and beyond.

