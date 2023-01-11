Nigeria aims to add 700,000 bpd this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Nigeria aims to add 700,000 bpd this year

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/01/2023, 3:03 pm
Nigeria aims to produce 1.8 million barrels per day of production in the near future, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) head Mele Kyari has said.

The country could reach 2.2mn bpd by the end of this year, he continued. The executive was speaking at the Global UAE Energy Forum. At the end of December, Nigeria was producing 1.519mn bpd, he said.

Nigeria struggled to achieve its OPEC quota in 2022, Kyari said. The country had a “different challenge” to the rest of the world, he noted, with security issues undermining production.

“We took definite steps to increase production and this is paying off. Around July, our net crude oil excluding condensate came down to around 1mn bpd. That has been restored,” Kyari said.

The government took “very practical steps” around pipeline security, he continued. In August 2022, a high-ranking delegation struck a deal with a former militant turned security contractor to crack down on oil theft.

“It’s practical to hit 2.2mn bpd in 2023, this is practical. It’s a moving target,” Kyari said. “There are a number of projects that I have clear line of sight that can come on board in 2023.”

Product plans

As production dipped, with an impact on revenues, NNPC’s ability to cover the fuel bill for Nigeria became more stretched. Kyari defended the payment of subsidies, saying the company had the cashflow to support these plans.

“It’s a private company, yes owned by government, but just like any other private company like Chevron or Shell,” he said. “The relationship with the government in terms of supply of fuel is on a commercial basis.”

Delivering products to Nigeria has a value for NNPC, he continued, saying it was not a challenge.

Work is under way to return the country’s four existing refiners to a point where they can help meet local demand, while the new Dangote Refinery is due to start up mid-year, Kyari said.

Assuming these make the hoped for progress, Nigeria’s “national capacity will be around 1.1mn bpd. We do this, we will exceed our national demand so there will be a reversal of flow”, with Nigeria becoming an exporter of products.

