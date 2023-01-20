Proxy advisor firm calls out Capricorn, backs Palliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Proxy advisor firm calls out Capricorn, backs Palliser

“Despite billions in investments and divestments over a decade, we do not find evidence that Capricorn created any meaningful value for shareholders.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/01/2023, 7:59 am
Proxy advisory Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has backed Palliser Capital, and come out against Capricorn Energy’s merger plans with NewMed Energy.

Capricorn is due to hold an EGM on February 1.

Palliser has a 7.45% stake in Capricorn and claims to have support of around 40% for its plans.

ISS has recommended shareholders vote against the NewMed merger and also for Palliser’s new board. The investor has called for the removal of Capricorn’s seven directors and the appointment of its own six nominees.

ISS said the merger lacked a “compelling strategic rationale”, with an “apparent low valuation and substandard sale process”.

“NewMed’s proposal implies a change in control well below NAV, when investors could get exposure to most of the combined entity’s equity story by simply buying NewMed shares,” ISS said, according to Palliser.

“Despite billions in investments and divestments over a decade, we do not find evidence that Capricorn created any meaningful value for shareholders.”

The need for a new board was due, given the “pervasive loss of faith” in Capricorn’s leadership, ISS said. “Considering that partial change is unlikely to generate sufficient investor trust in a reconstituted board, there appears to be merit to the dissident’s call for a majority change at board level.”

Palliser CIO James Smith welcomed the ISS statements. Capricorn’s board, he said, “have failed to address long-standing value and governance issues, culminating in the recommendation of two value destructive deals in the space of four months”.

Shareholders can choose a “better path forward”, he said.

Calendar clash

Palliser earlier this week said Capricorn had shown a “brazen disregard” for shareholders. The investor had expressed concern around the lack of time between voting on the new board and the NewMed merger.

On January 17, Palliser said the NewMed vote should be pushed back, while the board vote goes ahead.

Capricorn had defended the decision to stage the two votes close together. However, it has offered to bring in Palliser nominees ahead of the vote. After signing NDAs, they could assess the company’s options, it said.

Palliser said its candidates were “not minded” to agree to the option. “They see [it] as inappropriate given they do not yet have a mandate from Capricorn shareholders”.

