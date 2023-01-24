Museveni on site for first Kingfisher spud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Museveni on site for first Kingfisher spud

Kingfisher will have around 20 production wells and 11 water injection wells, from four pads.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Petroleum AuthorityGroup of people in safety vests look across field
Picture shows; Talks on the Lake Albert project . Uganda. Supplied by Petroleum Authority of Uganda Date; Unknown

President Yoweri Museveni will officially launch drilling on the CNOOC Ltd’s Kingfisher field today.

China Oilfield Services Ltd (COSL) has delivered the LR8001 rig to the field, near the village of Buhuka, in Kikuube district.

The Lake Albert development covers the Tilenga field, operated by TotalEnergies, and Kingfisher. The Chinese-operated field will be able to produce around 40,000 barrels per day.

Map showing horizontal drilling plans under Lake Albert © Supplied by CNOOC
Picture shows; Plans for drilling into the Kingfisher field, under Lake Albert. NA. Supplied by CNOOC 

CNOOC intends to begin producing in 2024, according to local reports, ahead of the Tilenga field. The LR8001 rig will drill deviated wells to reach the field under Lake Albert.

Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) chief legal officer Peter Muliisa has said Total should begin drilling at Tilenga in March. Tilenga will have production capacity of around 190,000 bpd.

Kingfisher will have around 20 production wells and 11 water injection wells, from four pads. CNOOC plans to drill the wells to around 2,700 metres before directing them towards the field, at a depth of 3,800 metres.

The wells should take two or three months to drill.

Total and CNOOC intend to export crude from the Lake Albert fields to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, via the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). A feeder pipeline will run for 95 km, from Buliisa to Kabaale, linking up to the EACOP.

Construction on the pipeline has been slower than expected, with the company struggling to secure its needed land access deals in Uganda. However, the Ugandan government has said it expects construction to start in the second half of this year.

CNOOC’s plans cover future production from the Kaisa-Tonya field.

Up next

Uganda has recently concluded a licence round and is set to launch a new process in May. Reuters reported last week that the authorities would announce its licence plans at a conference in Kampala in May.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa said the authorities were pressing ahead with geological and geophysical surveying in the Moroto-Kadam Basin.

The government also hopes to reach a final investment decision (FID) for a 60,000 bpd refinery this year.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts