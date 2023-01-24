Capricorn, NewMed merger chances “significantly decreased”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn, NewMed merger chances “significantly decreased”

Capricorn chair Nicoletta Giadrossi is stepping down immediately from the board. So too is CEO Simon Thomson, in addition to Peter Kallos, Alison Wood and Luis Araujo.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/01/2023, 7:43 am Updated: 24/01/2023, 1:12 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NewMed EnergyCapricorn palliser newmed
Capricorn Energy CEO Simon Thomson and NewMed Energy boss Yossi Abu.

Capricorn Energy has buckled to sustained investor pressure, with directors resigning and the date for a vote on its merger plans pushed back.

As a result, NewMed has said the chance of its merger with Capricorn still closing has “significantly decreased”. The Israeli company made the disclosure in light of Capricorn’s board and voting changes.

Capricorn had planned to hold a vote on changes to its board and approval for the merger with NewMed Energy on February 1. Activist investor Palliser Capital criticised this plan, saying it would not allow a new board sufficient time to consider the merits of the merger.

Capricorn announced this morning that it would hold the vote on the NewMed deal on February 22. The vote on changes to the board will take place on February 1.

The company has invited Palliser’s nominees to join the board early. The nominees have rejected this, preferring to wait for shareholder approval.

In the meantime, though, a number of changes are taking place on Capricorn’s board.

Capricorn chair Nicoletta Giadrossi is stepping down immediately from the board. So too is CEO Simon Thomson, in addition to Peter Kallos, Alison Wood and Luis Araujo.

Keith Lough and CFO James Smith will remain for the moment, but intend to leave the board before the vote on February 1.

Two directors will continue, Cathy Krajicek and Erik Daugbjerg. These directors will engage with the nominee directors, Capricorn said, on “an orderly transition and appropriate continuity of governance”.

Shareholder value

Palliser has a 7.45% stake in Capricorn and claims to have support from around 40% of shareholders. In recent days proxy advisory companies ISS and Glass Lewis have come out against Capricorn’s proposed merger with NewMed.

Glass Lewis yesterday came out against Capricorn’s plans. Palliser had given a “convincing case for rejecting the NewMed transaction”. It also backed Palliser’s proposed board changes.

Palliser CIO James Smith said it was “clear there is a better path forward for Capricorn shareholders. We urge shareholders to exercise their voting rights to enable a brighter future for Capricorn under a qualified leadership team who will make it their top priorities to maximise shareholder value and deliver real growth in Egypt.”

NewMed said it would continue to consider its strategic alternatives, as the prospects for its merger with Capricorn grew dimmer.

Updated at 1:11 pm with NewMed response to Capricorn’s new plans. 

