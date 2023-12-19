Norway ditches NewMed over investment, eyes Shell, Eni

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Norway ditches NewMed over investment, eyes Shell, Eni

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/12/2023, 3:01 pm
Nigeria
Nigeria Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg

Norway’s pension fund has opted to continue its scepticism to Eni and Shell over their environmental record in Nigeria, while selling out of Delek Group.

Norges Bank set out its observations and exclusions, saying that Delek – now known as NewMed Energy – was too high risk. The Israeli company has too much chance of “contributing to or being responsible for serious breaches of ethical norms”, Norges said.

The ethics council gave its recommendation to exclude Delek in May this year. Norges specifically linked this to the company’s “petroleum prospecting offshore West Sahara”.

NewMed struck a deal in December 2022 to take a 37.5% stake in the Boujdour Atlantique licence. Kosmos Energy previously held the area and pulled out in 2018. It too had faced pressure from activists over its investment in the licence, which Morocco claims. The United Nations sees Western Sahara as “non-self-governing”.

According to Western Sahara Resource Watch (WSRW), Norway’s investment in NewMed was worth around $57 million. In February, the NGO said Norway’s pension fund was the second largest investor in the company.

In notes on its decision, Norway said NewMed’s investment in the licence “is not conducted in accordance with the wishes and interests of the people of Western Sahara, and because it contributes to maintain an unresolved situation for the area”.

Norway divested its stake in Kerr McGee in 2005 over the US company’s investment in Western Sahara. It excluded Kosmos in 2016.

Israel’s relationship with Morocco has improved as a result of the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020. Since the invasion of Gaza in October, this has become trickier, but for now the two countries remain aligned. There have been protests in Moroccan cities over Israel’s actions.

Nigeria

The Norwegian pension fund has taken the decision to continue its special observation of Shell and Eni, by another two years.

The Council on Ethics launched this special observation of the two companies in March 2013. The group flagged the “unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to or are responsible for severe environmental damage … based on the companies’ activities in the Niger Delta”.

During this 10-year period, Norges has held regular meetings with the companies. “Overall, the Executive Board finds that there is still a forward-looking risk of norm violation,” it said.

However, the investments have been “constructive and the Board notes that the companies have publicly expressed an ambition to divest the relevant assets in the Niger Delta”.

