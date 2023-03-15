Angola says Exxon poised for $15bn Namibe Basin investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Angola says Exxon poised for $15bn Namibe Basin investment

By Bloomberg
15/03/2023, 9:22 am
ANPG's Paulino Jerónimo

ExxonMobil could invest $15 billion through 2030 if it makes commercial oil discoveries in the Namibe Basin, Paulino Jeronimo, chairman for the Angola National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, said in Luanda.

ANPG, Exxon and state-owned Sonangol signed on Tuesday an addendum to Blocks 30, 44, and 45 in the Namibe Basin to make exploration in the area more competitive.

Exxon will pursue a potential exploration well in 2024 as a result of improved fiscal terms.

The move is part of an effort by the Angolan government to attract investment into the oil sector, which accounts for more than 90% of the country’s exports, even as it privatizes state-owned enterprises in a bid to diversify the economy.

The Namibe Basin’s oil fields are relatively unexplored and pose technical challenges.

“We plan to leverage our advanced technology, project execution capabilities, and commitment to safety and environmental performance to identify new commercial discoveries in the Namibe Basin,” said Melissa Bond, Exxon’s country manager.

