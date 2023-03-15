Equinor cuts ribbon on Dogger Bank O&M base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Equinor cuts ribbon on Dogger Bank O&M base

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/03/2023, 9:25 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by EquinorDozens were in attendance as Equinor formally opened the Dogger Bank O&M base.
Dozens were in attendance as Equinor formally opened the Dogger Bank O&M base.

A ceremony was held in North East England yesterday to mark the official opening of the O&M base for what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Community figures, 150 employees and guests, including energy minister Graham Stuart, were in attendance as Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) cut the ribbon on the facility for the Dogger Bank development.

The operations and maintenance base at Port of Tyne will be the key hub for the wind farm once it starts up production.

It will also house the control room that will monitor and manage 5% of the UK’s electricity generating capacity produced by the offshore wind farm, located off the Yorkshire coast.

Mr Stuart said: “The UK already boasts the four largest offshore wind farms in the world and I am delighted that Dogger Bank will overtake all of them in three years’ time.

© Supplied by Equinor
Minister Graham Stuart

“Having already delivered on green jobs and growth, Dogger Bank will be at the heart of boosting energy security for Britain and meeting the Energy Security Secretary’s ambition to have among the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in Europe.”

The Port of Tyne O&M base building was designed by Newcastle-based Ryder Architecture – it has been constructed and will be operated in line with the UK Green Building Council’s (UKGBC) Net Zero Carbon Buildings Framework.

Bowmer + Kirkland built the base with a focus on local construction, with over £7.5 million spent with companies in the region.

Pal Eitrheim, EVP for renewables at Equinor, said: “We’re proud to be delivering Dogger Bank Wind Farm with our partners SSE Renewables and Vargronn. We look forward to operating this major power generation asset for the next 35 years from the state-of-the art O&M base at the Port of Tyne.

Dogger Bank K2 Management © Supplied by Aibel
An artist’s impression of Dogger Bank

“At Equinor, we always aim to bring economic value to the local community hosting our offshore wind project. This base is a shining example of the long-term, positive contribution that offshore wind will continue to bring to the North East of England.”

Over 400 long-term roles have been created locally to support the O&M of the mammoth wind farm.

In total, over 2,000 UK jobs have been created or supported through the Dogger Bank project, which will generate 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, across three 1.2 GW phases.

Together, Dogger Bank A, B & C, and will be able to power the equivalent of 6 million UK homes on completion.

The wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vargrønn (20%).

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank, with Equinor due to take over operations once installation is completed – the project is expected to operate for  around 35 years.

Dogger Bank project director at SSE Renewables, Oliver Cass, said: “Today is an important day for everyone involved in our ground-breaking project as we move closer to delivering first power in the summer. Building a wind farm on this scale requires huge talent and dedication. I’d like to pay tribute to everyone who’s played their part in our journey so far, including the thousands of skilled UK employees who are truly world-class.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts