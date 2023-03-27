Chad derails Savannah’s hopes on Exxon assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chad derails Savannah’s hopes on Exxon assets

The move by Chad came despite the fact that Savannah had reversed production decline, the company said. Production reached 29,349 barrels per day since December 9, it said, up by 9%.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/03/2023, 7:56 am
Esso Chad's Carole Gall at talks with the ministry in 2021

Chad has thrown a spanner into Savannah Energy’s plans, nationalising local assets in protest at the sale from ExxonMobil.

Savannah acquired the assets in December 2022. Chad President Mahamat Déby issued an order on March 23 nationalising the assets, formerly owned by Esso Exploration and Production Chad.

Savannah said the move by Chad was “in direct breach of the conventions” to which it and Chad are both party.

The independent said it would pursue its legal rights at an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal in Paris.

Déby issued the decree on March 23 nationalising “all the assets and all the rights of any kind arising from the Conventions, Exploration permits , Exploitation Authorisations and Hydrocarbon Transport Authorizations of ESSO Exploration and Production Chad”.

The move by Chad came despite the fact that Savannah had reversed production decline, the company said. Production reached 29,349 barrels per day since December 9, it said, up by 9%.

Savannah has also set out plans to boost production further, it said.

Trouble in Chad

Signs of trouble have been coming. Following completion of the deal, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy raided Komé and expelled eight Savannah employees. According to a local report, the Ministry of Public Security expelled the eight, cancelling their entry visas and residence permits.

The government contested the acquisition from Exxon. Savannah paid $407 million for the assets, but Chad complained the deal did not meet its expectations.

In particular, it said, the sale violated agreements between Exxon and Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT). The local company had hoped to pre-empt the sale. The government and Exxon also fell out over a tax agreement.

Savannah acquired a 40% stake in the Doba fields and a similar stake in the export pipeline, which runs to Cameroon. The company had initially struck a deal to buy Petronas’ local interests as well, before mutually agreeing it would not go ahead.

There had been rumours that other companies were competing for the assets. Some reports have named Perenco as a potential funder of SHT.

