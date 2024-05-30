Viaro Energy in talks to buy Exxon, Shell North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Viaro Energy in talks to buy Exxon, Shell North Sea assets

By Michael Behr
30/05/2024, 6:58 am Updated: 30/05/2024, 8:49 am
© Supplied by Facebook/Amber JohnsonViaro Hartshead north sea
The Leman Alpha installation.

Independent energy producer Viaro Energy is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Shell and ExxonMobil’s jointly-owned gas fields in the southern North Sea.

Citing three industry and banking sources, Reuters said that the potential deal is valued around $500 million.

The proposal would see Viaro Energy take the two supermajors’ stakes in the Clipper and Leman Alpha field clusters.

According to Reuter’s sources, the deal is close to being agreed but there are no guarantees that it will be signed.

Larger oil companies have been retreating from the ageing North Sea basin in favour of newer and more profitable regions.

Industry rumours pointed to Chevron as another supermajor aiming to exit the UK North Sea and end the company’s 55-year history in the area.

Chevron’s UK North Sea assets include a 19.4% stake in the BP-operated Clair oilfield in the West of Shetland, as well as interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and the Ninian and SIRGE pipeline systems.

The deal would mark Exxon’s exit from the North Sea, where it has been present since 1964, after selling most of its assets in the central and northern North Sea to Neo Energy in 2021.

It would also mark the dissolution Exxon and Shell’s Esso joint venture, which entered the North Sea in 1965.

Viaro Energy has been expanding across the North Sea with several major acquisitions in recent months.

The group was given the regulatory green light to join one of the largest undeveloped oil finds in the UK North Sea.

It acquired a 15% stake in the Bressay project and the EnQuest Producer FPSO in a £46m deal, marking its expansion into the Northern North Sea from its core operating grounds in the Central and Southern sector.

It also acquired a 100% working interest the P2593 licence  in the West of Shetland through its wholly owned subsidiary, RockRose Energy.

This included the Tuck gas discovery and 50% interests in each of the Boulmer, Cherry and Sammy exploration prospects.

