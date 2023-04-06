Invictus raises cash for seismic and drilling in Zimbabwe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Invictus raises cash for seismic and drilling in Zimbabwe

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/04/2023, 7:37 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Invictus EnergyDrone shot of drill rig in arid landscape
Picture shows; The Mukuyu-1 drill site. Zimbabwe . Supplied by Invictus Energy Date; Unknown

Invictus Energy has raised A$10 million to fund the next stages of its work in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin.

The Australian company plans to begin its 2D seismic acquisition in May, covering the eastern part of EPO 1848 and 1849. This will build on its previous seismic on the area.

The new seismic intends to mature a number of leads along the proven play to the east of Mukuyu and also leads on the basin margin play. The seismic will mature leads identified from vintage data into drillable prospects.

Invictus plans to drill the Mukuyu-2 well early in the third quarter of 2023. The rig is still on site.

Company managing director Scott Macmillan welcomed the funding from existing and new shareholders.

“The placement was oversubscribed and cornered by long-term investor Mangwana Capital, as well as a number of local Zimbabwe partners and the Board,” he said.

In addition to the seismic, Invictus is working on the appraisal well. The Mukuyu-2 will target multiple hydrocarbon bearing intervals from the first well and side track in the Upper Angwa, Pebbly Arkose and Post Dande formations, he said.

“Again, I would like to thank existing shareholders that participated in the Placement for their continued support and would like to welcome new investors that are joining our journey.”

The placing involves the issue of 83.33 million shares at a price of A$0.12, a 20% discount to trading on April 3.

The new shares also have options – exercisable at A$0.2 within three years. Invictus said these would provide a meaningful increase at a higher valuation than the placing should the company continue more success during its drilling.

