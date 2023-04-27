Capricorn sets out cash return plans to shareholders, UK sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn sets out cash return plans to shareholders, UK sales

The most significant step will be a special dividend of $575 million. The first tranche will come in May, with a return of around $450mn. A second payment of $100mn will come in the fourth quarter.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/04/2023, 7:40 am Updated: 27/04/2023, 8:06 am
Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy has set out plans to return substantially all of its cash to shareholders, while slimming down its focus to Egypt.

As part of this plan, it will sell down its UK interests in the Catcher and Kraken assets.

Randy Neely, former CEO of TransGlobe Energy, will also come in as CEO of Capricorn as of June this year.

Capricorn chair Craig van der Laan explained that the new board had arrived in February with a mandate for change. Following a strategic review, he said, the results are in.

The most significant step will be a special dividend of $575 million. The first tranche will come in May, with a return of around $450mn. A second payment of $100mn will come in the fourth quarter. Capricorn also plans to buy back at least $25mn of shares over the next 12 months.

Van der Laan said the plan includes “five areas of decisive strategic action. These include a decision to make a material return of capital to shareholders; a significant cost reduction as part of a broader plan to preserve shareholder cash; the curtailment of expensive exploration activities outside of near field activity in Egypt; plans to improve the Egypt business; and a drive for a culture change across the company.”

While van der Laan said more information would be coming on the medium to long-term plans, the short-term intent is to return all “excess capital to our shareholders”.

The special dividend of $100mn is contingent on various factors, such as reducing the debts owed to the company in Egypt and a renegotiation of the licence.

At the end of the year, Capricorn had net cash of $597mn. The trade receivables in Egypt was $97mn. Capital expenditure in 2022 was $162mn. Capex this year will be around $155-175mn.

In the UK, Capricorn has already begun the process to sell down its assets. The company said its earnout for 2022 on Catcher and Kraken was $137mn, which it received in the first quarter of this year.

Capricorn will set out its longer-term plans at a capital markets day in the fourth quarter of the year.

