Impact raises cash to stay in the game offshore Namibia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Impact raises cash to stay in the game offshore Namibia

Total spudded the Venus-1A well on March 4. It will also re-enter the original discovery and test both wells.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/05/2023, 7:27 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaDusty road stretches into distance
Picture shows; Namibia. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 01/04/2016

Impact Oil & Gas has secured additional financing through an open offer, allowing it to stay the course inNamibia where drilling is ongoing.

The company raised $95 million, it said, from existing shareholders.

Africa Oil reported it had paid $31.4 million. As a result, it said, it now has a 31.1% stake in Impact, up from 30.9%.

Impact CEO Siraj Ahmed welcomed the continuing support from its shareholders.

“The funds raised will be applied towards our share of the multi-well drilling programme now underway in Namibia, together with our partners TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and Namcor,” Ahmed said.

Impact has a 20% stake in Namibia’s PEL 56 and 18.89% in PEL 91.

Africa Oil noted the funding would go to the appraisal drilling work to follow up February 2022’s Venus discovery, operated by TotalEnergies.

Total spudded the Venus-1A well on March 4. It will also re-enter the original discovery and test both wells.

The plan further involves drilling the Nara-1X well on PEL 91 and testing the potential extension of Venus. Success at the Nara well would see the drilling of an appraisal well and then 3D seismic.

Impact’s other shareholders are Johnny Copelyn’s Deepkloof and Helios Natural Resources. Africa Oil also published a redacted copy of the shareholders’ agreement.

Africa Oil’s management has faced questions over its policy of investing in companies such as Impact.

The agreement to participate in the fundraising shows the company is keen to stay the course – at least until more clarity is established on Venus and the scale of the find is revealed.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts