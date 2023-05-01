Sasol scores Mozambique gas find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sasol scores Mozambique gas find

The licence is adjacent to the Pande and Temane fields. The Bonito well is the second drilled in the licence. The first failed to find hydrocarbons.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/05/2023, 7:43 am
Photo of Ed Reed
City scene of Maputo
Mozambique's capital Maputo Pic: Bloomberg

Sasol has discovered gas in the Bonito-1 exploration well, in Mozambique, on the PT5-C licence area.

Sasol Mozambique PT5-C drilled the well, local regulator Instituto Nacional de Petroleo (INP) reported last week. The company began drilling the well on March 25, INP said, and completed on April 5, reaching a measured depth of 1,934 metres.

INP said Sasol had discovered gas in sandstone reservoirs of the Lower Grudja formation.

The licence is adjacent to the Pande and Temane fields. The Bonito well is the second drilled in the licence. The first failed to find hydrocarbons.

Sasol will go ahead to assess results from the Bonito-1 and determine its commercial viability. The South African company has a 70% stake in the area, while Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) has 30%.

The Sasol success comes as Eni Mozambico is drilling its first exploration well offshore on Area A5-A. The licence is offshore the Angoche district, in Nampula.

Eni is using the West Capella rig to drill the well. The Italian company acquired the licence in 2018, under the fifth bid round.

The Raia-1 well is the first in this area offshore Mozambique and hopes to find oil.

Eni Mozambico has 49.5% in the licence, while QatarEnergy Mozambique has 25.5%, ENH 15% and Sasol Petroleum Mozambique 10.0%.

A recent note from S&P Global Commodity Insights said Eni was targeting Eocene deep marine clastics of the Cheringoma Formation. Should the company be successful, the well “could trigger a new wave of exploration activity and investment in the Zambezi delta, starting with ExxonMobil’s drilling commitments in the neighbouring Area A5-B licence, where ExxonMobil are expected to drill the Angoche Prospect (Angoche-1 HIW)”.

Given the risks involved and the long-term challenges, S&P said Eni would be targeting a discovery of at least 300 million barrels recoverable.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts