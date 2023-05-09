Big fields get bigger: Kosmos focuses on Jubilee near term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Big fields get bigger: Kosmos focuses on Jubilee near term

“The first well in the main field is starting up shortly. The build up to 110,000 bpd is clearly laid out and the activity set is on plan. The well rates are consistent – and slightly ahead of pre-drill estimates.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/05/2023, 5:22 pm
The Jubilee field FPSO
While Kosmos Energy is working on LNG and in the Gulf of Mexico, it is Ghana’s Jubilee field that will propel the company this year.

Operator Tullow Oil will start up two more producing wells on the main part of Jubilee in the near future, with a water injector starting up in the third quarter. Then, Jubilee South East will start from two producer wells around mid year, with a water injector starting up in 2024.

As a result, Jubilee should reach 110,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, Kosmos CEO Andy Inglis said today.

The executive said the field had around 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent recoverable, of which less than 40% had been recovered thus far.

“We’ve got better knowledge of those wells [on Jubilee] now through the process of start up,” Inglis said. “The first well in the main field is starting up shortly. The build up to 110,000 bpd is clearly laid out and the activity set is on plan. The well rates are consistent – and slightly ahead of pre-drill estimates.”

Inglis noted that 4D seismic was driving work on the main part of the field, allowing work to focus on “unswept areas”. Meanwhile, the Jubilee South East opportunity is in untouched reservoir.

Wells on Jubilee South East will have a lower gas-to-oil ratio. “Therefore the incremental production you get from those wells, where we’re gas constrained on the facility, is important,” Inglis said. “Overall there’s a lot of opportunity.”

However, Kosmos did warn that it would see its cargo liftings slip in the second quarter to two, with an impact on cash flow. In the third quarter this should increase to four and then five in the last quarter of the year.

LNG and Equatorial Guinea

Looking further ahead, Kosmos should see more changes coming in the fourth quarter. The Phase 1 at the Tortue LNG project is due to begin producing by the end of the year, with first LNG in the first quarter of 2024.

The FPSO should arrive by mid-year, with the floating LNG (FLNG) vessel setting off at around the same time. For now, the focus at Tortue is on the deepwater subsea work, Inglis said.

Kosmos has set out a plan to market its LNG volumes independently. BP is the operator of the project and is also signed up as the offtaker. As such, Kosmos and BP are in arbitration over whether the junior partner can sell its gas elsewhere.

Inglis declined to provide an update on arbitration. He did predict the process should be completed before it begins selling the gas.

Furthermore, Kosmos will begin an infill drilling campaign in Equatorial Guinea by the fourth quarter of this year. It will spud an infrastructure led exploration (ILX) well in the first quarter of next year, on Akeng Deep.

The infrastructure at Okume is not running at full capacity, Inglis noted. No drilling has taken place in the area for the last 10 years.

There could be a “big pick up” with Akeng Deep, though. “That’s a significant prospect to tie back to infrastructure, that’s when you see a step up in production. That could be drilled and tied back in 18 months,” Inglis said. More drilling may come in Equatorial Guinea, he continued, but that would likely only come in 2025 and beyond.

