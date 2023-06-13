Sound sketches out Calvalley entrance to Moroccan micro-LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sound sketches out Calvalley entrance to Moroccan micro-LNG

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/06/2023, 2:49 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Sound EnergyTrucks under a blue sky
Picture shows; Sound Energy at work. Morocco. Supplied by Sound Energy Date; Unknown

Sound Energy is working on a deal to sell down its stake in the Tendrara concession, in Morocco, to Calvalley Petroleum.

Sound said it had agreed to a 45-day period of exclusivity on the deal with Calvalley. The buyer would fund the first $48 million of development costs for the project. Calvalley is associated with Octavia Energy.

Calvalley would also fund all costs, up to $7 million, for the TE-4 Horst well and 40% of past costs. The company is also set to advance funds to Sound to cover its share of extra costs for the first and second phases, repayable from future revenues.

The seller would retain a 35% stake in the Tendrara concession and the Grand Tendrara exploration permit.

Sound executive chairman Graham Lyon said the deal would “fund the further development of Tendrara concession and the drilling of a well on the nearby TE-4 Horst. The companies will now work towards signing definitive transaction documentation, which upon completion will enable the parties together to jointly progress to the final investment decision [FID].”

The TE-4 Horst well is targeting a potential 273 billion cubic feet gross resource. Maghreb Petroleum drilled the well in 2006 but did not flow gas to surface. Sound said it would aim to produce from the well by using mechanical stimulation.

Funding

Sound has also raised £4mn via a senior unsecured convertible bond with an institutional investor. The funds would allow the company to carry out its work on Tendrara ahead of Calvalley’s support.

Lyon said the bond was priced at a premium to the company’s share price. It “provides the company with additional resources with which to continue to execute its Phase 1 development and to progress the Phase 2 development”.

The first phase involves a micro LNG plan. The second phase will involve a pipe to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) pipeline.

The convertible notes fully fund Sound’s capital requirements until the end of the year. Sound launched a farm-out process in August 2022.

Calvalley was listed in Toronto until 2016, when it went private. It operates Block S-1 and Block 9 in Yemen, with 3,100 barrels per day net. The company has said it is considering an expansion into Egypt.

Should costs on phase 1 pass $41mn gross, Calvalley would advance up to $11.65mn to Sound. It would take a larger share of revenues for five years.

Gneiss Energy provided financial advice for Sound on the capital raise and the ongoing sale.

