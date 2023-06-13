CAPEX for offshore wind developers could go up by $280bn due to inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

CAPEX for offshore wind developers could go up by $280bn due to inflation

By Ryan Duff
13/06/2023, 3:34 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesPost Thumbnail

A survey conducted by Westwood Global Energy Group has found that inflation could cost offshore wind developers $280 billion over the next decade.

Nearly 75% of respondents indicated that they had begun to review the viability of their projects following recent cost increases and over 90% said that decision-making had slowed as a result.

“Inflation has been one of the key challenges facing the global economy over the past 24 months and offshore wind has been no exception, grappling with both specific and general inflationary factors,” said Peter Lloyd-Williams, senior commercial wind analyst at Westwood.

“OEMs have incurred significant losses, while developers have delayed projects in the face of shrinking margins.”

Poor profits and supply chain woes

At the beginning of the year Allen Leatt, chief executive of the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), said the current system for offshore wind contracts “is not a sustainable situation”.

Saipem at Scotland’s NNG wind farm, Subsea 7, Heerema and GE Renewable Energy have all previously expressed that work in the sector was impacting profits.

Mr Leat explained that if the profits of offshore wind firms were being hit, supply chains in the space would also be feeling the effects.

offshore wind contracts © Supplied by IMCA
Outgoing IMCA chief executive Allen Leatt.

He told Energy Voice in February: “The supply side of the offshore wind sector is unprofitable today.

“The allocation of risk is one-sided from developers and their bankers to the supply chain, which is not the case in the oil and gas industry which understands the dynamics of offshore construction and marine environment.

“As a consequence of this risk allocation, the supply side is loss-making.”

Inflation to be ‘extremely challenging for some’

Westwood reports that 32% of the respondents to its survey indicated that they had seen cost inflation of 11-20% since 2021 with a “smaller number” reporting cost increases north of 30% and some said they had seen an over 40% increase.

Collating this information, the firm calculated that inflation could add around £222.42 billion to capital expenditure in the offshore wind sector over the next ten years.

Financing this expenditure gap could take the form of higher offtake prices funded directly by consumers or indirectly through additional financial and tax incentives, Westwood says.

uk floating wind © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
More floating wind is on the North Sea horizon.

Mr Lloyd-Williams added: “With margins in many parts of the industry already being squeezed due to attempts to make offshore wind more cost competitive in general, cost inflation may prove extremely challenging for some businesses.

“At this stage, however, most of our respondents appeared committed to the offshore wind industry and were not seeking to reduce headcount or withdraw from the industry.”

“Whatever happens next, industry players will be closely watching how a period of cost inflation affects a sector that has been defined by falling costs for some time.”

