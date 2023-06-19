The end looms for FAR amid cash return plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

The end looms for FAR amid cash return plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/06/2023, 2:24 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Woodside EnergyConstruction on the Sangomar FPSO has been completed Picture shows; Sangomar FPSO . South Korea. Supplied by Woodside Energy Date; Unknown
Construction on the Sangomar FPSO has been completed Picture shows; Sangomar FPSO . South Korea. Supplied by Woodside Energy Date; Unknown

Australia-listed minnow FAR has given up its plans to grow and instead opted to wind down its business and return cash to shareholders.

The company drilled the disappointing Bambo well off The Gambia in late 2021. While it found oil shows, it was not a commercial discovery and its partner Petronas relinquished its interest.

FAR announced today it had not found an “appropriate new business” that would be better than its capital return plan. It will hold a meeting in mid-August on its planned A$0.4 ($0.27) return per share plan. It requires approval from shareholders to go through.

At the end of May, the company had $30 million in cash. The capital return would see it paying out around $25mn to shareholders.

It has carried out a similar return before, in 2021, paying out A$0.8 per share. FAR has said that structuring it in this way should mean the return does not count as a dividend for tax purposes.

FAR has been buying back shares on the open market over the last year. It will pause this while it carries out the capital return.

The Australian minnow continues to hold blocks in The Gambia, where it is aiming to farm-out, and a contingent payment based on production starting at Woodside Energy’s Sangomar field.

It is also working on ways to monetise its Sangomar contingent payment.

FAR was involved in the Sangomar discovery, but was unable to finance its share of costs. As such, it was forced to sell out to Woodside. The Sangomar operator will pay up to $55mn once production starts and contingent on certain price metrics. FAR has said it expects to receive the full amount by the end of 2027.

In the company’s AGM presentation, it said it had reduced corporate overheads and expected this to be $1.7mn in the 2023 financial year. FAR also said it was working to extend its Gambian licence to September 2025, from 2024.is

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts