Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

World’s largest wind jack-up arrives in UK for work on largest wind farm

By Andrew Dykes
19/06/2023, 3:29 pm
© Supplied by Jan de NulJan de Nul's Voltaire wind installation vessel..
Voltaire – the world’s largest offshore jack-up installation vessel – has arrived in the UK to begin work at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Owned by construction group Jan De Nul, the 169m Voltaire arrived this week into the Able facility at Seaton, Hartlepool, ahead of deployment to the 3.6GW Dogger Bank project off the Yorkshire coast.

Voltaire was delivered at the end of last year, and has since been undergoing final preparations for what will become its first ever assignment.

The vessel hosts Huisman crane capable of lifting a maximum 3,200 tonnes, and a 7,000 square metre cargo deck capable of carrying up to 16,000 tonnes of equipment.

In total, the vessel will be responsible for installing 277 turbine units, and will carry the very first GE Haliade-X 14MW offshore wind turbines being used at the development.

Its first sailing is set for early July.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built off the East Coast of England in three 1.2 GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C. It is a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%) and when complete will provide enough power for around 6 million homes.

SSE Renewables is leading on development and construction, while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

Installation of the site’s world-first unmanned HVDC stations is already underway.

Once completed in 2026, it will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Able Seaton Port, which hosts a 51-hectare site and heavy-duty quaysides, won the marshalling contract for the development in 2020.

Dogger Bank project director Olly Cass said: “As offshore wind technology grows in scale and power, the industry needs stronger vessels that are capable of meeting these engineering challenges.

“With its lifting capacity of more than 3,000 tonnes and ultra-low emissions design, we can’t wait to see this next generation vessel take on the challenge of installing some of the world’s largest and most powerful turbines, as we head towards first power for Dogger Bank A this summer.”

Jan Van Impe, Manager Jan De Nul Offshore Renewables: “Dogger Bank Wind Farm is exactly the type of project we had in mind when we took the decision to build our Voltaire. The scale and characteristics of the offshore Dogger Bank turbines offer the perfect challenge for this next generation state-of-the art jack-up installation vessel.

“We are excited to continue our contribution to the energy transition together with industry leaders SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn by installing the offshore wind turbines at Dogger Bank A, B and C in the most efficient and clean manner possible.”

