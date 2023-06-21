Murphy seals Cote d’Ivoire entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Murphy seals Cote d’Ivoire entry

Murphy executive vice president for operations Eric Hambly said the company intended to “accomplish great things” in Cote d’Ivoire.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/06/2023, 11:03 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Ministry of Mines, PMinister signs PSCs with Murphy Oil for blocks off Cote d'Ivoire
Picture shows; Cote d’Ivoire Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly. Abidjan. Supplied by Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Date; 14/06/2023

Murphy Oil has signed up to explore five blocks offshore Cote d’Ivoire, with four of those licences in the deepwater.

© Supplied by Ministry of Mines, P
Murphy Oil and Cote d’Ivoire officials. Supplied by Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Date; 14/06/2023

The US company signed production-sharing contracts (PSCs) on the CI-102, CI-103, CI-502, CI-531 and CI-709 areas on June 14. Murphy Exploration & Production and Petroci hold the licences.

Cote d’Ivoire Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly welcomed the signing, saying he had high hopes for Murphy’s work.

Sangafowa-Coulibaly was quoted in the local media as saying the offshore basin had provided two major oil discoveries, in September 2021 and July 2022.

“We have to go fast because we need energy. We place a lot of hope in this signature and President Alassane Ouattara is waiting for another oil discovery,” he said.

Murphy executive vice president for operations Eric Hambly said the company intended to “accomplish great things” in Cote d’Ivoire.

Just over half of Murphy’s production comes from the offshore. It principally focuses in North America, although it does have some assets in South America and Vietnam.

Murphy was previously involved in West Africa but pulled out amid a refocusing on domestic US opportunities, particularly in the Eagle Ford shale and Gulf of Mexico. It also sold off its Malaysian assets in 2019.

The company has not responded to requests for comment on the deal.

In progress

On LinkedIn, Enverus regional manager Jimmy Boulter said the negotiations on the PSCs had been under way since the third quarter of 2022. He said Murphy had likely taken a 90% stake in the blocks, while Petroci has the remaining 10%.

Boulter said the Murphy acreage was underexplored and that it was to the west of Eni’s Baleine discovery. He predicted Murphy would seek partners as it moves into exploration in Cote d’Ivoire.

Cote d’Ivoire is attracting increasing interest, following the Baleine find. In December 2022, Tullow Oil signed a PSC for CI-803, in the Tano Basin, near its Ghanaian fields.

Petroci map showing offshore licences

