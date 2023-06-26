Keith Hill steps down from Africa Oil top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Keith Hill steps down from Africa Oil top job

The incoming president and CEO said he was happy to join Africa Oil, “a company that has grown significantly in the last few years with an excellent opportunity set and material catalysts for shareholder value creation”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/06/2023, 9:21 am Updated: 26/06/2023, 9:23 am
Africa Oil balances Nigerian cashflow with Southern African exploration and a Kenyan development, with CEO Keith Hill a self-professed oil bull.
Africa Oil's Keith Hill

Long-time Africa Oil stalwart Keith Hill is stepping down from his role as president and CEO, to be replaced by Roger Tucker.

Hill will remain on the board as a director. He will hand over leadership of the company on September 5, 2023.

Hill has led the company for more than 14 years. Over this time, he has overseen a number of major moves. These include the acquisition of a stake in Nigeria-focused Prime Oil & Gas and the discovery of Venus, offshore Namibia.

The outgoing president and CEO said it had been a privilege to lead Africa Oil “from a microcap junior explorer to a significant Independent E&P company”.

He said it was now the “right time to hand over the reins to Roger. I thank our board and the Africa Oil team for their professionalism and support over the past fourteen years. I am very pleased that we have attracted Roger, a high calibre executive with his extensive experience in the international energy sector.”

Hill is planning to spend more time with his family.

Tucker time

The new CEO is currently a non-executive director at Peru-focused PetroTal. In July, he finished up a term as non-executive chairman for Viaro Energy.

Roger Tucker

Tucker started off at Exxon before moving to LASMO, ending up as president of Latin America. He then went to Yukos, leaving in 2004, before going to African Arabian Petroleum, Latitude Energy and BG Group, where he served as senior vice president for Europe.

The incoming president and CEO said he was happy to join Africa Oil, “a company that has grown significantly in the last few years with an excellent opportunity set and material catalysts for shareholder value creation”. Tucker said he was grateful for “this opportunity to lead the company on its next phase of sustainable growth, with a firm focus on shareholder value and returns”.

Shareholders at PetroTal appear to approve of Tucker. At the recent AGM, 99.54% of them voted for him to act as director.

Africa Oil is in a position of strength with its stake in Prime generating substantial and ongoing dividends. With drilling under way in Nigeria, this asset has become a mainstay of Africa Oil.

The company has invested in a number of other junior explorers, Africa Energy, Impact Oil and Gas and Eco Atlantic. These investments give the company access to up and coming discoveries. However, there is an ongoing question of how to realise value.

Impact is invested in Namibia, where drilling is in motion. New man Tucker faces some interesting questions about how to continue in one of the world’s deepest drilling locations.

