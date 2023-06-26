Wood, Centrica, Equinor team up for low carbon hydrogen with view to storing gas in Rough field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Wood, Centrica, Equinor team up for low carbon hydrogen with view to storing gas in Rough field

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/06/2023, 9:57 am Updated: 26/06/2023, 9:58 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Centricawood centrica equinor hydrogen
The Rough gas storage field.

A triumvirate of energy firms have teamed up to advance the rollout of low-carbon hydrogen production and storage in the east of England.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON: WG) is working with Centrica Storage (LON: CNA) to evaluate the feasibility of turning its Easington gas processing terminal into a creating hub for the superfuel.

In turn Centrica Storage has partnered with Norwegian energy giant Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) on the project to deliver hydrogen to industrial application in the Humber.

Based in East Yorkshire, the proposed hub will be integrated with Centrica’s Rough field redevelopment, as well as the Easington Terminal’s hydrogen fuel switching project.

Wood is carrying out parallel studies on both schemes.

© Supplied by Centrica
Centrica’s Easington terminal. Yorkshire.

Rough was reopened last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through the UK’s lack of gas storage into sharp focus.

At full capacity the field can hold enough gas for about 10 days of domestic demand, and there are ambitions to use the site to stock hydrogen as the transition progressses.

Centrica has a goal to achieve net zero by 2045, with the development of the Easington low-carbon hub a key piece of the puzzle.

Wood will leverage its experience in the hydrogen sector to evaluate development scenarios, including both green and blue hydrogen production facilities and their associated infrastructure.

Dan Carter, president of decarbonisation at Wood, said, “This study is closely aligned with Wood’s strategy to focus on enabling our clients to decarbonise their operations and reach net zero through sustainable design. The creation of the Easington hub would provide secure low-carbon energy to the region, supporting the UK’s energy transition.

© Supplied by Dan Carter/ Wood
Dan Carter

“We are delighted to continue working with Centrica Storage on the design of this facility, utilising our trusted technical experts, combined with decades of hydrogen experience.”

Martin Scargill, Centrica Storage managing director, said, “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Wood as we explore opportunities to fulfil our pledge of facilitating the UK’s transition to net zero, with our goal to establish 1GW+ of green and blue low carbon hydrogen at Easington in East Yorkshire.

“We entered into a co-operative agreement with Equinor in 2022 to develop low carbon hydrogen at Easington and as we progress through the design phase, we are building upon our strong and strategic partnership with Wood, whose extensive experience in the hydrogen sector is critical in developing and driving this project forward.”

