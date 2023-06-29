Perenco starts up marginal field in Cameroon

Perenco has completed its South Kole Marine development in shallow-water off Cameroon.

The project covers 3,800 barrels per day of oil. The company said the work took eight months and involved “innovative solutions”, in terms of well architecture, pipelines and platforms installed.

“The successful development of this marginal field demonstrates our commitment to responsibly exploiting energy resources while contributing to the economic development of the region,” said Perenco local managing director Armel Simondin.

“Thanks to our proven know-how and the use of innovative solutions, Perenco has once again demonstrated its ability to transform previously untapped deposits into sources of vital energy production.”

According to Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH), the previous operator drilled two wells on the field. It is in the Rio del Rey Basin. The field was discovered in the 1980s.

Perenco recently signed a new production-sharing contract (PSC) in the same basin. Before the start of the South Kole Marine, the company was producing around 35,000 bpd in Cameroon.