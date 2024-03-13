Perenco completes three well P&A campaign at Gawain field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Perenco completes three well P&A campaign at Gawain field

By Mathew Perry
13/03/2024, 7:56 am
© Supplied by PerencoSubsea infrastructure removed from the Gawain field in the UK Southern North Sea.
Subsea infrastructure removed from the Gawain field in the UK Southern North Sea.

Perenco has announced a decommissioning milestone after completing a plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign on three subsea wells at the Gawain field.

The operation included at the Southern North Sea field included the removal of associated subsea infrastructure.

Perenco said it completed the operation without incident in challenging winter conditions.

Alongside specialist contractors, Perenco said it used a jack-up vessel equipped with an air-based diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) spread to allow for rig-based diving.

The decommissioning campaign lasted over 160 days and included over 340 air dives, with survey work continuing throughout 2024 to assess the seabed.

© Supplied by Perenco
Subsea infrastructure removed from the Gawain field by Perenco.

Perenco UK Southern North Sea managing director Jo White said the completion of the project shows the company’s commitment to effective and efficient decommissioning of its assets.

“It highlights the expertise of our specialist teams, with a mindset of developing innovative approaches, while maintaining a strong focus on health, safety and the environment,” Ms White said.

Perenco North Sea operations

Elsewhere in the North Sea, Perenco is continuing work to decommission two platforms in Leman field, although one is likely to be repurposed to enable carbon capture and storage.

The company recently received an enforcement notice relating to the risk of diesel spills at the Leman 27B installation from the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

The OPRED notice followed three safety warnings from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in August last year relating to a redundant crane on Leman 27E.

Perenco has also faced significant delays to its SHARP development, which aims to combine the two “oversized” Leman and Inde fields into one fit for purpose production hub.

In a more positive development for the company, Perenco brought new production online at its Ravenspurn South area earlier this month.

Perenco also unveiled a new chief executive officer last month, with Armel Simondin set to replace Benoît de la Fouchardiere on 15 March.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts