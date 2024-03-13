Perenco completes three well P&A campaign at Gawain field

Perenco has announced a decommissioning milestone after completing a plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign on three subsea wells at the Gawain field.

The operation included at the Southern North Sea field included the removal of associated subsea infrastructure.

Perenco said it completed the operation without incident in challenging winter conditions.

Alongside specialist contractors, Perenco said it used a jack-up vessel equipped with an air-based diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) spread to allow for rig-based diving.

The decommissioning campaign lasted over 160 days and included over 340 air dives, with survey work continuing throughout 2024 to assess the seabed.

© Supplied by Perenco

Perenco UK Southern North Sea managing director Jo White said the completion of the project shows the company’s commitment to effective and efficient decommissioning of its assets.

“It highlights the expertise of our specialist teams, with a mindset of developing innovative approaches, while maintaining a strong focus on health, safety and the environment,” Ms White said.

Perenco North Sea operations

Elsewhere in the North Sea, Perenco is continuing work to decommission two platforms in Leman field, although one is likely to be repurposed to enable carbon capture and storage.

The company recently received an enforcement notice relating to the risk of diesel spills at the Leman 27B installation from the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

The OPRED notice followed three safety warnings from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in August last year relating to a redundant crane on Leman 27E.

Perenco has also faced significant delays to its SHARP development, which aims to combine the two “oversized” Leman and Inde fields into one fit for purpose production hub.

In a more positive development for the company, Perenco brought new production online at its Ravenspurn South area earlier this month.

Perenco also unveiled a new chief executive officer last month, with Armel Simondin set to replace Benoît de la Fouchardiere on 15 March.