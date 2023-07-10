SDX sacks senior Egypt worker as it talks sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

SDX sacks senior Egypt worker as it talks sale

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/07/2023, 10:17 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Rig silhouetted against sky
SDX has operations in Egypt and Morocco

SDX Energy has “terminated” one of its employees in Egypt following an investigation. The company acknowledged recently speculation about a sale of its Egyptian assets.

The company said in May that an unnamed senior employee had sent an email “raising concerns” about some of its work to some stakeholders. SDX suspended the employee at the time.

The company did not provide any comment on the allegations raised by the employee.

At the time, SDX said these allegations, which included issues around local tax compliance, were “substantially without merit”.

The company said local tax compliance specialists and a Big Four accountancy had advised on tax and it “strongly believes it complies with all local tax requirements”. SDX went on to say it was taking “all appropriate steps to protect its position”.

In June, SDX said it had received a number of offers on the sale of its Egyptian assets. At the time, it said it would provide further details.

SDX paid $13.93 million in taxes in 2022, of which $12.36mn were in Egypt, primarily on its South Disouq asset.

PwC had acted as external auditor for SDX from 2012 until the end of 2022. SDX replaced PwC with Crowe UK.

