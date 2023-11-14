Israel gas flows to Egypt set to return to pre-war level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Israel gas flows to Egypt set to return to pre-war level

By Bloomberg
14/11/2023, 11:50 am
Aerial shot of offshore infrastructure
The installation of the Tamar Platform was completed in December 2012 with the placement of several packages, the living accommodations and the vent boom.

Israel’s natural gas flows to Egypt are expected to almost double and reach pre-war levels early next week, according to a person familiar with Egyptian imports, after a major offshore field resumed output on easing safety concerns.

Imports are expected to rise to 650 million cubic feet a day on Thursday, and to the normal level of 800 million cubic feet early next week, from about 250 million cubic feet earlier in November, the person said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

Egypt uses some Israeli gas to meet its domestic needs and exports the excess along with its own liquefied natural gas, primarily to Europe. The government is still assessing if the restoration of imports will result in the North African nation resuming those onward shipments this winter because local consumption remains high, the person said.

Israel shuttered its key Tamar gas field after the Oct. 7 outbreak of its war with Hamas, which the US and European Union designate a terrorist group. That left the market on edge to see whether the conflict would disrupt regional flows as the approaching winter spurs energy demand in the Northern Hemisphere. In Egypt, the move led to more of the electricity shortages that have plagued the cash-strapped country since the summer.

Chevron Corp. said Monday it started supplies to local customers in Israel and the region from Tamar. Overall flows from Israel have been creeping higher after Egypt reported a complete halt late last month.

Warmer-than-usual temperatures have boosted electricity demand in Egypt and power cuts are still common. The government’s plan to resume LNG exports to Europe in October had been challenged both by the cut in Israeli supplies and the hot weather extending into November.

Egypt’s LNG exports could be 40% lower over this winter than forecast a month earlier, according to BloombergNEF projections. The country shipped 80% of its LNG to Europe last year as the continent sought to replace Russian pipeline gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The East Mediterranean Gas pipeline that runs from Israel’s Ashkelon, just north of the Gaza Strip, to Egypt’s Arish is also likely to resume this week, three people familiar with the operations said on Monday. Shipments were being redirected via a longer route through Jordan while the more direct EMG link was closed last month.

