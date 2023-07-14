Libya fields shutter as protests over disappearances mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Libya fields shutter as protests over disappearances mount

El Feel was the first to stop, as protestors moved into the facilities, followed shortly after by Sharara. The first field was producing around 70,000 barrels per day, while the second was around 270,000 bpd.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/07/2023, 9:52 am Updated: 14/07/2023, 9:53 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Two oilfields in Libya have shutdown amid protests over the detainment of the former finance minister, raising new concerns about political instability.

Local reports attribute the stoppage at the fields to the Zwai tribe.

Events in the North African state had “deeply disturbed” the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), it said. It noted “continued abductions, arbitrary arrests, and disappearances of citizens and public figures by various security actors in Libya”.

The detainment of Faraj Boumtari on July 12 sparked the current protests. The former finance minister was travelling via Mitiga airport. It is unclear where Boumtari now is.

Boumtari was angling for the top job at the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), replacing Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir.

UNSMIL also noted a number of high-ranked politicians on the High Council of State had been banned from travelling via Mitiga. The Libyan authorities and security forces should release all those detained arbitrarily, it said.

The agency also said oilfield shutdowns, in response to the abduction, would “needlessly cost the Libyan people their main source of income. The shutdown must be immediately ended.”

The Libya Observer reported the chairman of the High Council, Khaled Al-Mishri, has blamed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh for the travel ban. It noted that the security services had barred five members of the council from travelling.

Eastern-based General Khalifa Haftar has threatened to disrupt oil production. However, the Sharara and El Feel protests do not involve him.

