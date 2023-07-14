Ireland launches marine regulator to spur offshore renewables drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Ireland launches marine regulator to spur offshore renewables drive

By Andrew Dykes
14/07/2023, 10:22 am
© Supplied by NISAVisualisation of the North Irish Sea Array seen from Skerries.
Visualisation of the North Irish Sea Array seen from Skerries.

Ireland has officially launched its Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA), alongside a plan to open an area for renewables development off the republic’s southern coast.

Announced in May and formally launched at an event in Rosslare Europort on Thursday, the newly established authority will open on 17 July to oversee development and activity in Ireland’s maritime area.

Its role includes assessing applications for Maritime Area Consents (MACs) – a prerequisite for developers of offshore wind and other projects before they can make planning applications – granting licences for certain activities in the maritime area, as well as investigations and prosecutions.

Ireland’s maritime boundaries.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said: “With the launch of the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority here in Rosslare today, we now begin the second phase of our all-of-Government approach to the development of offshore renewable energy.

“Delivery of offshore renewable energy will be crucial as we strive towards our climate goals over the next few years and MARA will provide the regulation and clarity that this emerging industry needs and govern our extensive maritime resource and contribute to our nation’s sustainable future.”

It comes as the government’s looks to establish at least 5GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, in support of a wider target to source 80% of electricity demand from renewables by the same date.

Newly appointed MARA CEO, Laura Brien, said: “MARA’s remit is wide-ranging reflecting the diverse marine resource that we will steward for this generation and the ones to come. MARA is confident in our ability to support the governance of our maritime resources.

“In achieving this, we look forward to working with the wide range of stakeholders in the seafood, tourism, transportation as well as offshore renewable energy sectors to deliver on our role.”

Putting wind on DMAP

At the same time, renewable energy minister Eamon Ryan also hailed the launch of the country’s first designated maritime area plan (DMAP) proposal covering offshore renewables

The proposals mark the country’s first “systemic, plan-led development” for offshore wind, with the first such map covering an area off the south coast.

This area will be refined through a process of public engagement and consultation, environmental impact assessments and other analysis of the maritime areas, to assess its suitability for offshore renewable energy development, the government said.

A further consultation was also launched covering the design of future offshore wind auctions under the country’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS).

Mr Ryan added: “Today marks the start of our new plan-led approach to the development of our off-shore wind industry, which was supported by both Houses of the Oireachtas. It also aligns us with the strategic direction being taken by the world’s leading off-shore wind countries like Denmark and Scotland.

“The rigorous legislative approach included within the South Coast DMAP Proposal will offer the best approach to protect local marine environments, fishing communities and boost local community development. It will offer comprehensive opportunities for public engagement, including the engagement of local communities.”

