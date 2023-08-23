Neptune kicks off exploration well offshore Egypt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Neptune kicks off exploration well offshore Egypt

Neptune started the offshore rig work for Yakoot in July. The company has said the well is targeting a structural trap with multiple reservoir targets.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/08/2023, 8:29 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyEni deal Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy has begun drilling on the Yakoot prospect, in the southern Gulf of Suez. This is Neptune’s first operated well in Egypt, the company said.

The Yakoot well is in the North West El Amal concession. The offshore licence covers 365 square km. It is 42 km southeast of Ras Gharib and 105 km northwest of Hurghada.

It will drill the shallow-water well with ADES’ ADM-8 rig. The company is targeting a total depth of around 3,600 metres.

“After many months of careful preparation, working closely with our stakeholders and partners, we are fully focused on safely drilling this strategically important well,” said Neptune managing director in Egypt Alexandra Thomas.

Egypt awarded the licence to Neptune for North West El Amal in February 2019. The company shot advanced 3D seismic on the area in the first quarter of 2020.

Thomas said drilling the well was a “significant milestone” for Neptune in Egypt. It holds 100% of the licence itself.

Under the licence, Neptune must drill one exploration well in the first phase, with two more wells in the second phase.

Under the licence, Neptune must drill one exploration well in the first phase, with two more wells in the second phase.

Neptune produced 2,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter in Egypt, following the drilling of infill wells in the Western Desert, at the Karam and Bahga fields.

Cheiron Energy, a local independent, reported success this week in the Gulf of Suez with its own exploration work.

