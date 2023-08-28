Eni unleashes Baleine, with eye on growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni unleashes Baleine, with eye on growth

Eni discovered Baleine in September 2021. It took the final investment decision around six months later.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/08/2023, 10:07 am
© Supplied by EniThe Baleine FPSO has reached first oil offshore Cote d'Ivoire for Eni
Eni has started up its Baleine field, offshore Cote d'Ivoire, just two years after its discovery. Picture shows; The Baleine FPSO. Cote d'Ivoire. Supplied by Eni

Eni has started up its Baleine field, offshore Cote d’Ivoire, just two years after its discovery.

The company has deployed the Baleine FPSO to the site, which is capable of processing 15,000 barrels per day of oil and 25 million cubic feet per day of gas. Eni intends to scale up production in a second phase, reaching 50,000 bpd of oil and 70 mmcf of gas by the end of 2024.

A third phase would reach 150,000 bpd and 200 mmcf. The project exports gas onshore, via a new pipeline.

Achieving first oil is a milestone for Eni, company CEO Claudio Descalzi said. “Stemming from an extraordinary exploration success, we have achieved an industry-leading time-to-market of under 2 years from the declaration of commercial discovery.”

Local impact

The Italian company reported this was the first emissions free project in Africa, in terms of scope 1 and 2. It offsets emissions from Baleine via local offsets, including the provision of stoves and protecting trees.

Eni discovered Baleine in September 2021. It took the final investment decision around six months later. The company worked in Cote d’Ivoire in the 1960s but then left, returning in 2015.

Eni drilled the Baleine discovery well in the CI-101 block, finding light 40 degree API oil in two different stratigraphic levels. At the time, the company estimated Baleine held 1.5-2 billion barrels of oil and 1.8-2.4 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The energy ministry now puts the resource at 2.5bn barrels of oil and 3.3 tcf of gas. The increase came about as a result of Eni drilling the Baleine East 1X well in neighbouring CI-802.

Eni has a 90% stake in the licences, in addition to CI-205, CI-501, CI-401 and CI-801. Petroci holds the remaining 10%.

The FPSO for the first phase was the Firenze. The second phase will use the Voyageur Spirit FPSO, which left the North Sea for vessel work earlier this year. It will head from Dubai to Cote d’Ivoire in mid-2024. This is expected to be the first use of a cylindrical FPSO in African waters.

Cote d’Ivoire signed a gas sales contract with Eni on supplies from Baleine on August 2. CI-Energies managing director Noumory Sidibé, who signed the contract, said the deal would help tackle pressure on the sector. The contract is an “opportunity to quickly develop other energy projects and strengthen the electricity sector”.

