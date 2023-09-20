Afentra’s McDade praises Angola’s oil industry embrace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Afentra’s McDade praises Angola’s oil industry embrace

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/09/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Mike EllisTwo men and a woman in suits with a window behind
From left, Afentra's Paul McDade, Anastasia Deulina and Ian Cloke

Afentra published its admission document yesterday and was readmitted to trading, with shares sharply up on the resumption.

Company CEO Paul McDade said the readmission was ahead of schedule, with the document guided for the fourth quarter of the year. “It sends a good signal that we want to be trading,” he explained to Energy Voice.

“The raison d’etre was to have a material position in Block 3/05 and Block 3/05A, it’s a great foundation for the company,” he said.

Afentra completed its maiden move into Angola with the purchase of a stake from INA in May. It expects the next two deals, which are in motion, to complete later this year.

“The effective date will have a material impact on the amount of cash we pay out on completion,” McDade said. The Sonangol deal has an effective date of April 2022 and Azule Energy of October 2022.

The blocks are producing even while Afentra is waiting for completion. As a result, cash is piling up – reducing the amount the company will have to play on completion.

McDade predicted the completion payment would be around $50 million.

McDade predicted Afentra’s stake in the two blocks could generate around $50mn per year. Some of this cash it would reinvest.

Flowing benefits

Shareholders will vote on the proposal on October 5. McDade is confident of support. After this step, it will be up to the ministry to agree to the sale and then the novation process.

“We’re confident we can complete by year end. We’ve been through it with the INA deal and hopefully we can be more efficient this time around,” he said.

Once Afentra has control of the assets, McDade said the company would close out the year with “value and cash flow”. The completion of the INA deal has seen benefits already, with Afentra selling its first 300,000-barrel cargo from the stake, booking revenue of $26mn.

The Block 3/05 and 3/05A partners will benefit from improved fiscal terms on the blocks. The details have not been published so McDade declined to share specifics but said it would improve the split for private contractors.

The Angolan government “focuses on the oil and gas industry. They see the competition for capital and that the energy transition means there is less capital availability. There’s a need to attract investment and [the government] is willing to provide stability.”

Strategic support

The government’s support for the industry can can be seen in how it extended the Afentra group’s licence. McDade said that while many countries would leave an extension “down to the wire”, Angola has seen that this would delay investment.

Extending the licence from 2025 to 2040 gives a “runway to invest”, he said. “It makes me feel that West Africa as a place to focus has been demonstrated as a good strategic move.”

Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) has played a key role in this. McDade noted that the regulator was open to discussions on terms and that it was keen to find a way forwards.

“I cant say enough about the positive investment environment,” he said. Angola is keen to maximise production, while minimising the carbon footprint of its oil, he said, through initiatives such as tackling flaring.

Afentra is clearly considering additional options for growth, following the completion of the Sonangol and Azule deals. Block 3/05A offers opportunities, with around 300 million barrels estimated in place.

More defined plans would see those resource numbers rise, McDade said. “Beyond that there are other discoveries.”

There is also scope for more M&A. Afentra has been able to fund these first three deals from its balance sheet and without needing to raise cash. “It would be great to be able do the next deal without shareholders.”

