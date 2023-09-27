Total hints at further Namibia successes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Total hints at further Namibia successes

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/09/2023, 4:01 pm Updated: 27/09/2023, 4:01 pm
Signage for TotalEnergies SE at the company's electric vehicle charging station in the La Defense business district in Paris

TotalEnergies (PARIS:TTE) has set out an ambitious plan at its investor day and provided some details on its progress offshore Namibia.

The company confirmed positive appraisal results from the Venus-1A well and a “positive flow test” at its Venus-1X well. Total hopes to confirm this with the upcoming flow test at Venus-1A.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne’s message to the market was that the company was continuing its activities in the Orange Basin, which he has previously compared to the highly productive Block 17 in Angola.

“The next step is a flow test on Venus-1A,” the official said, predicting the company would go ahead with an oil development on Venus.

Further exploration will continue in the licence beyond the Venus discovery.

Pouyanne described the the Nara-1X well as a success but said the company would need more work to confirm its commerciality. The CEO compared the Namibian finds with Suriname, noting the presence of gas.

Total has two rigs working in Namibia, with the Tungsten Explorer and the Deepsea Mira. A recent update from Vantage Drilling reported Total had extended the contract on the Tungsten Explorer into the second quarter of 2024.

While there has been substantial interest in Namibia, Total was keen to highlight its broader portfolio – and its ability to churn out cash and energy.

Growth plans

The French company expects to increase its oil and gas production by 2-3% per year to 2028, with LNG playing the largest role. It is working on projects in Qatar, Papua New Guinea, the US and Mozambique.

Company head of E&P Nicolas Terraz said Total aimed to restart work at Mozambique LNG this year and be producing in 2028.

In the near term, Total has four main oil areas. In Iraq, the US’ Ballymore and Anchor, Brazil’s Mero and Uganda’s Lake Albert. The Mero 2 FPSO is expected to start up in December this year, with 3 and 4 to follow by 2025.

Terraz said upcoming final investment decisions (FIDs) would occur on Suriname’s Block 58 by the end of 2024, with first oil in 2028. In addition to the two fully appraised oil discoveries on the area, Krabdagu and Sapakara South, the company has noted three gas condensate discoveries. The Suriname project has a four-year payback, Terraz continued.

Total is also considering another near-term FID in Angola, on Block 20.

In Nigeria, Total has made the Ntokon-1 discovery, with a flow test, and also the Ntokon-2 in a separate structure. The company intends to tie these finds in OML 102, of around 100 million boe, back to the Ofon platform.

All told, Total’s oil and gas business should generate more than $3 billion of additional cash flow by 2028, it projected.

One area of concern is around higher costs in the supply chain. In response to a question about inflation, Pouyanne said some of the drilling companies had taken a lesson from OPEC and “preferred to keep some rigs stacked”, rather than offer them to the market.

Despite this, Total is confident that it can stick to its targets of $20 per barrel for capital and operating expenditure.

