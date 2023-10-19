Galp to drill Orange Basin well next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Galp to drill Orange Basin well next month

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/10/2023, 2:24 pm
© Supplied by Sander Solberg / OdjThe Hercules rig will return to Canada under a contract with Equinor in 2024.
The Hercules rig. Supplied by Sander Solberg / Odjfell Drilling Date; Unknown

Galp should begin drilling on its licence offshore Namibia, with the Hercules semi-submersible, around mid-November.

Junior partner Custos Investments announced an update today. The Namibian company, which is backed by local power Knowledge Katti, said the rig was in transit. The Hercules should reach Walvis Bay by November 4.

It will then spud the first well in mid-month, Custos said. The target is the Mopane complex, in the south of PEL 83. Custos’ Katti said the partners estimated Mopane might hold 10 billion barrels of oil in place. Previously, the company has guided to more than 2bn barrels.

“The significant prospectivity of PEL 83 together with its relatively shallower water depth, position it to be one of the most significant and profitable developments in the Orange Basin,” he added.

PEL 83 is immediately north of Shell’s PEL 39. Shell has made discoveries at the Graff, La Rona and Jonker wells.

The licence is also northeast of TotalEnergies’ PEL 56, site of the hotly tipped Venus find. Total spudded the Mangetti-1X, north of Venus, this month.

Galp is the operator with an 80% stake. State-owned Namcor has 10%, while Custos has the remaining 10%. Toronto-listed Sintana Energy has a 49% indirect stake in Custos.

Sintana said the Mangetti well was “towards” PEL 90. Chevron operates this licence, while Sintana has an indirect stake.

Custos’ statement also quoted Petroleum Commissioner Maggy Shino, saying the ministry was excited to test additional plays in the basin.

“PEL 83, together with Sintana’s indirect interests in PEL 90 operated by Chevron and PEL 87 where we are partnered with Woodside, give us an unmatched position in the heart of Namibia’s Orange Basin,” said Robert Bose, president and director of Sintana.

The Canadian company has previously said it expected drilling to begin in PEL 90 and PEL 87 in the first half of 2024.

