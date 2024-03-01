Is Galp’s Mopane discovery overblown?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Is Galp’s Mopane discovery overblown?

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/03/2024, 3:18 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by GalpGalp employees at Sines
Galp is drilling the Mopane-2X well, but Bank of America has raised concerns over the implied valuation, amid fears of a Namibia bubble. Picture shows; Galp employees at the Sines refinery. Sines. Supplied by Galp Date; 18/09/2022

Galp is drilling the Mopane 2 well, but Bank of America has raised concerns over the implied valuation, amid fears of a Namibia bubble.

The Portuguese company reported in early January that it had made an oil find. In February, Galp said it had begun drilling a second well.

During that time, Bank of America analysts noted today, the Namibia find has added around $750 million to Galp’s market capitalisation. This, they said, is without confirmation of size or commerciality.

Wood Mackenzie has given a provisional discovery size of 400 million barrels for Mopane.

According to Bank of America calculations, though, the market has responded as if the company had made a 3 billion barrel discovery.

It based this on read across from Impact Oil and Gas’ deal with TotalEnergies on Venus. This was valued at around $0.5 per barrel. There is a “high level of confidence” in Venus, the note said, while the same cannot be said for Mopane.

Pricing the discovery at $2 per barrel, implies a discovery of 750 million barrels.

The fanfare may be justified, Bank of America said, but there are “reasons to be cautious”.

Financial squeeze

The market has too much optimism on Galp’s future, they said. The company lacks financial flexibility and would likely need to sell assets before moving ahead with growth, in either Namibia or an LNG plant in Mozambique.

The company has a high breakeven oil price this year, based on existing projects and shareholder returns. Bank of America expects the company’s net debt to increase over the next three years, even before spending in Namibia or Mozambique.

Galp has publically said it plans to reduce its 80% stake in the Namibian licence. The analyst note said this requirement was “detrimental to its potential future negotiating positions”.

Some clarity over the Mopane discovery is expected by the end of March. This will see the Mopane-2X well completed a drill stem test on the first discovery well.

Shell and TotalEnergies operate the first two major finds in Namibia’s Orange Basin. They have not published volumetric information on their discoveries.

