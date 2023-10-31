ARA aims for exploration in Tanzania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

ARA aims for exploration in Tanzania

“ARA is now well positioned to take decisive steps towards developing the asset and ensuring that the natural gas produced from the Ntorya field is introduced to the market as quickly as possible."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/10/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by TPDCPipelines and facilities under the sun
Picture shows; Tanzanian infrastructure. Tanzania. Supplied by TPDC Date; Unknown

ARA Petroleum Tanzania (APT) has set out plans to drill an exploration well in Tanzania in 2024.

The company recently completed the acquisition of Scirocco Energy’s 25% stake in the Ruvuma licence. As a result, APT now has 75% in the licence.

Aminex has the remaining 25%. Aminex drilled the initial discovery well, in 2011, with the Ntorya find. A follow-up well in 2017, Ntorya-2, found more hydrocarbons.

Sultan Al Ghaithi, CEO of ARA Petroleum, said buying Scirocco’s stake demonstrated his company’s confidence in Ruvuma. ARA Petroleum is based in Oman.

“ARA is now well positioned to take decisive steps towards developing the asset and ensuring that the natural gas produced from the Ntorya field is introduced to the market as quickly as possible. We remain dedicated to contributing to Tanzania’s energy sector, fostering economic growth, and ensuring the sustainable development of the region’s natural resources,” he said.

APT bought into Ruvuma in 2020, becoming the operator. It struck the deal with Scirocco in August 2022.

Reports have previously suggested APT would bring Ntorya into production this year. It should ramp up the $140mn project to reach 140 million cubic feet per day of gas. The first phase of production is likely to be around 60 mmcf per day. It will ramp up to 140 mmcf perhaps two years later.

However, APT’s statement suggests it will press ahead with Chikumbi, before using the rig to carry out a workover on Ntorya-1.

The Tanzanian authorities have responsibility to build the pipeline tie-in, from the field to the Madimba gas plant. Tanzania’s Daily News reported in June the pipeline construction was in its final stages.

It has acquired 335 square km of 3D seismic and submitted a field development plan to Tanzania in July this year.

In addition to an exploration well in 2024, the company also plans to execute its development plan. APT has been planning exploration drilling, on the Chikumbi-1 sit, for some time. In 2021, it was planning on drilling the well in 2022. Aminex, earlier this year, said the operator planned to drill Chikumbi by the end of 2023.

Junior partners

Scirocco provided an update to the market in mid-October on the completion of the Ruvuma sale. APT paid $2.54 million and Scirocco has no ongoing liabilities on the asset. Scirocco sold out in order to focus on sustainable energy in Europe.

APT is due to pay another $3mn to Scirocco on final investment decision. AIM-listed Scirocco said first gas was due in December. As a result, it said, it expected the payment this year.

APT is carrying Aminex at Ruvuma up to $35mn.

When Ruvuma begins producing, Scirocco will also receive up to 25% of net revenues, up to $8mn. Should production pass 50 billion cubic feet, it would be due another $2mn. Such a payment is unlikely to occur before 2025 at the earliest, it noted.

ARA Petroleum’s parent company is also an investor in Aminex. Eclipse Investments is the single largest shareholder in Aminex, with a 28.35% stake and the ability to appoint two directors to its board. As a result, Sultan Al Ghaithi sits on the Aminex board.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts